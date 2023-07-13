Fatty Fight, a PvP match-3 battler, is now available for Android and iOS

No Six Five has just announced that its latest title, Fatty Fight is finally available on Android and iOS after opening pre-registration last month. The game combines the casual nature of match-3 games with the competitiveness of PvP titles, creating a thrilling adventure for everyone. While matching blocks is at the game’s core, other elements like hero classes and deck building will also be employed.

Like any other match-3 game, aligning similar blocks still remains the goal in Fatty Fight. Every time clusters are made, heroes get charged up and ultimately unleash powerful moves on the opposition. And of course, the bigger the chain, the stronger the attack.

Speaking of heroes, players will pick their representatives from four unique classes, each having their own abilities. Players must strategically match their tiles keeping their skills in mind, be it brute forcing like a Warrior or fighting from afar like the Ranger. There’s also the more defensive Paladin, or the Warlock, who has quite a few tricks up his sleeve.

In addition to smashing tiles and choosing characters, players must also build a Battle Deck consisting of heroes from different classes. This is where most of the strategizing takes place as players could make a variety of distinct decks following different approaches prioritizing offence, defence, or a plain balanced one.

Faty Fight has ensured that the matches are entertaining as well, with games taking place in visually stunning arenas. Each battleground is different from the other, based on a different aspect of the in-game world. From the tiny Plainwood village to Cake Throne, players will fight everywhere.

And finally, unlike most match-3 games, this one features PvP action as opposed to playing against AI. Players can challenge others from all over the world, engaging in intense matches, with only the best tactician winning.

Try it out for yourself by downloading Fatty Fight for free by clicking on your preferred link below.