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Farming Simulator 26 announces official launch date for mobile, with new features to look forward to

Ah, the idyllic farming life

Farming Simulator 26 announces official launch date for mobile, with new features to look forward to
By Catherine Dellosa
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iOS + Android + Switch
| Farming Simulator 26
  • Two new maps and plenty of machines to tinker around with 
  • Raise farm animals and their offspring too
  • Coming to mobile on May 19th

There are restaurant sims, tycoon sims, and even sims where you lead a space colony as a director on a last-ditch attempt to save the human race. One thing that's always had an appeal for busy bees in particular is the humble farming sim, and you really can't get more obvious than Farming Simulator 26.

To escape the hustle and bustle of the city, we always romanticise the idyllic farming life - and with the latest entry to GIANTS Software's series, you can expect to do just that. It's set to launch on May 19th for both the Nintendo Switch and on mobile, with brand-new features such as special farming challenges as well as two new maps.

There are more than 120 machines you can tinker around with, all pretty authentic to keep the immersion on point. You'll really have plenty to get your hands on with production chains and crops too, it seems, so if you've always wanted to live the virtual farmer's life, now's your chance. 

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As for the aforementioned maps, you can look forward to a European one and a North American one, as well as a whole bunch of challenges you can take on every week and every new season. You can even give farm animals some well-deserved TLC - and what's even better than caring for sheep and chickens? Raising and nurturing their offspring, of course. 

That said, there will also be plenty of familiar brands farming aficionados will instantly recognise, including DEUTZ-FAHR, Case IH, Fendt, CLAAS, and more. If that's something you'd like to keep a keen eye on, Farming Simulator 26 will soon be available to purchase on both the App Store and on Google Play for $7.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

While you wait, how about a quick look at our list of the best sims on Android for now?

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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.