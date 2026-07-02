Family Feud Pocket brings Steve Harvey's survey show to Apple Arcade

The X is still just as painful

Steve Harvey returns with authentic Family Feud reactions

Solo, online, and local multiplayer modes are included

Apple Arcade means no ads or in-app purchases

Steve Harvey has spent years reacting to survey answers that make no sense, and now that energy is on your phone. Family Feud Pocket has launched worldwide on Apple Arcade, with Gameloft Paris building this one in partnership with Fremantle rather than just slapping the show's name on a generic quiz template.

The format survives the jump pretty much intact, which is really all you can ask for. You are guessing the top answers to survey questions, hunting for the ones the board hasn't revealed yet, and bracing for that dreaded X when you miss and the crowd groans on your behalf.

Steve Harvey shows up throughout too, reacting to your answers in a way that at least tries to replicate the feeling of being dragged up on stage, for better or worse.

Multiplayer is where this one puts its weight. Duel mode gets you head-to-head with someone else, and there is a local option for when the whole family is actually in the room, which, to be fair, is really the entire point of a Family Feud game.

Feud Together and Survival sit alongside Daily Feud as additional modes, along with something called the Question Vault. New questions arrive daily, which should keep things from going stale too quickly, though ask me again in a month. This being an Apple Arcade release, it comes without ads or in-app purchases, so no fielding constant nags to pay for extra guesses or hint tokens.

Avatar customisation is in there too, for anyone who wants their on-screen family to look a bit more like the real thing, or considerably less, depending on how you feel about your relatives.

Family Feud Pocket needs an Apple Arcade subscription to play, same as anything else on the service, so factor that in if you haven't already got one.

If you're weighing up whether the subscription is worth it, our full list of the best Apple Arcade games is a good place to start.