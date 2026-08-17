Fallen Souls: Idle RPG puts 30 units under your command on Android

Try not to ruin the formation

30-slot tactical battles

Mergeable heroes and warriors

Real-time co-op stages

Running an army sounds like a lot of work. Fortunately, Fallen Souls: Idle RPG is an idle RPG, so at least some of it carries on without you. Although with five heroes and 25 warriors to arrange across a 30-slot battlefield, you may still find yourself doing more admin than expected.

Peraspera’s dark fantasy RPG is out now on Android. It sees you gathering heroes from different factions, merging warriors into stronger tiers and recruiting goddesses who provide buffs and special abilities, while developing those bonds strengthens the rest of your formation too.

Naturally, putting all of that together is where your tactical side comes in. Each hero has their own role and skills, while your 25 warriors need to be placed around them so that their synergies work properly. With that much to think about, expect taking three spaces to the left, changing your mind, and then putting them back exactly where they started.

All this is before you get to the base building. Constructing and upgrading buildings opens additional features and speeds up progression, giving you something else to manage between battles. You can also craft artifacts, push through the main campaign, visit resource dungeons and take on bosses as you uncover what happened to this rather gloomy forgotten realm.

For those who would prefer not to manage everything alone, Fallen Souls also includes real-time co-op stages. You can team up with other people to earn additional rewards, which should offer some respite during those larger battles. Or at least give you someone else to blame when the things falls apart.

It is busy for an idle RPG, then. Thirty slots is ambitious for something that keeps fighting while you are elsewhere.

In the meantime, our list of the best RPGs on Android has a few more adventures with slightly smaller payrolls.