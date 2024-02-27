Ex Astris has officially launched for a premium price tag of $9.99, offering a mix of turn-based action gameplay on mobile

Ex Astris is a new premium title from GRYPHLINE and HYPERGRYPH

Combat features a mix of real-time and turn-based elements

The 3D RPG costs $9.99

The wait is over - publisher GRYPHLINE and developer HYPERGRYPH have officially launched Ex Astris, their premium 3D RPG on iOS and Android. As you prepare to "go through the storm and transcend eternity", you'll dive into a semi-real-time experience as an investigator and explore the world of Allindo to uncover the secrets of the stars beyond.

In Ex Astris, you'll encounter a host of odd creatures in a world where the sun never sets. The environment itself is bizarre enough, with two hemispheres split by ring-shaped storms. Beyond exploring this lush world, you'll also need to equip yourself for the battles ahead, with elements of turn-based gameplay combined with timed action.

These Obscuran Maneuvers also let you counter your foes, as well as unleash devastating combos with your allies to take down those who stand in your way. These allies, of course, boast vibrant backstories and have their own abilities that can turn the tide of battle in your favour. And, during your downtime, you can even cook up a storm with the recipes you find and craft Laylah-Keys to boost your lineup.

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Ex Astris on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $9.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.

