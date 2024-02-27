Button City is a 90s-inspired low-poly adventure game out now for iOS and Android

Button City is a calm and cute game revolving around minigames, puzzles and adventure

It's also recently released on smartphones after first arriving on PC in 2021

The game's caught our eye for its low-poly graphics and 90s aesthetics

Button City, a 90s-inspired, low-poly narrative adventure game which launched in 2021 for PC and has now made its way to mobile, is most recently releasing to Android on Google Play this month. Coming courtesy of Subliminal, it challenges you to save the arcade of Button City from a greedy businessman with a combination of adventure, puzzle gameplay and arcade-based minigames.

First released back in 2021, Button City proved to be a big hit for developer Subliminal Games. It's even spawned an in-development sequel, Button City Soccer Days. But it seems to be sadly overlooked on mobile despite its recent release, even though it very much caught our eye.

However, with the game now available on mobile, it's there for any player to experience. So if that sounds intriguing to you, read on to find out more about Button City...

Fennel's Revenge

In Button City, you play as Fennel, a fox who has just arrived in the titular town. Despite being a newcomer, you quickly discover the local arcade - and the numerous minigames it has that make up the majority of the gameplay - and make friends. But the main conflict comes when local fat cat (quite literally) Peppermint Pepperbottom tries to close down the arcade. You'll have to play arcade games, complete quests, solve puzzles and more in order to save the arcade and your newfound friends.

You can check out the launch trailer for Button City below!

