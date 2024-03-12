Long-running indie title EvoPet gets major new update

EvoPet resurrects the old 90s virtual pet craze with a battling flavour

There's a whole host of features including multiplayer

This one man-developed title just got a major update half-a-decade after launch

We've always got our eye out for new games, but more so than that we love to hear about older games that are still getting love and attention after all these years. One of them is EvoPet, a pseudo-virtual pet game that was released in 2019 and has just had a major new update, including new HD art, ability cards, various UI and accessibility improvements.

EvoPet, as mentioned above, bills itself as an evolution (pun intended) of the old virtual pet phenomenon from the 90s. Younger readers might know that sort of thing better from Tamagotchis, or Digimon for that matter. You not only feed, care for and train your pets but also pit them against other EvoPets in RPG-style battles. It boasts a variety of modes, including co-op and PvP to round out an impressive list of features.

As you can see from the launch trailer above, EvoPets is no amateur project like some others we've seen. With some nice pixel art and a bevvy of features, including surprising ones like the multiplayer options, it's a bit of a hidden gem. Even more impressive is the fact that the lone developer has returned to the game for a major new update. Although some of the new HD art we've seen in the assets does clash significantly with the pixel art, the new features and additional abilities are nothing to sneeze at.

It's proof positive that there is a small but thriving indie scene on mobile, which is something people tend to overlook.

