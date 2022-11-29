Eversoul is now open for pre-registration, with bountiful milestone rewards up for grabs

Kakao Games and Nine Ark Inc. have officially announced that pre-registration for Eversoul is now open, letting players get first dibs on the mobile RPG as soon as it launches. The idle title features an engaging character collection where players can gather Souls across classes such as Humanlikes, Undeads, Beasts, Fairies, Angels and Demons.

In Eversoul, players can collect these Souls and take advantage of their unique abilities and skill sets, as well as spirit-imbued artefacts that will help them turn the tide of battle during combat. Players can also dive into the narrative in a more interactive way by developing in-game relationships, plus put their skills to the test in challenging dungeons. For the more competitive players, they can also duke it out in the PvP arena mode.

Additionally, the game boasts a fun town-decorating feature where players can take a break from all the battling and unleash their creativity. Souls can take on part-time jobs here to earn resources and experience points.

As for pre-registration milestone rewards, those who sign up can expect the following goodies up for grabs:

100,000 sign-ups: Gold x100,000, Mana Dust x100,000

300,000 sign-ups: Everstone x1,000

500,000 sign-ups: Exclusive Mica & Seeha Illustration

700,000 sign-ups: Epic Soul Mica

1,000,000 sign-ups: Exclusive Mica's Costume and Seeha's Costume

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can pre-register for Eversoul on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also visit the official website for more info on the milestone rewards, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

