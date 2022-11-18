Eversoul, Kakao Games newest gacha RPG project, gets its first trailer alongside some light gameplay details

Nine Ark Inc and Kakao Games have released a brand new trailer highlighting their upcoming gacha fantasy RPG Eversoul. This brand-new project features some very unique combat systems as well as an interesting way to bond with your favourite characters that makes them even better as party members.

Eversoul is a dungeon-crawling character collection-based RPG, which is a bit of a mouthful, but is also a fairly standard genre to see nowadays with games like Raid: Shadow Legends or Fate Grand Order in a similar vein. However, Eversoul really differentiates itself in its combat mechanics as well as one other specific portion of the game that is rarely seen in other titles.

The combat, to begin with, is a card-based battle system, allowing you to build your own deck of cards that you’ll use during the turn-based encounters that you’ll find while you crawl through whichever dungeon it is that you’re delving within. This allows for a degree of player freedom that is rarely seen, as even if you use the same characters as another player, your deck might be totally different.

Combine this with the “relationship system” that’s within the game, and you’ve got a pretty good mix that is sure to keep the meta within the game fresh at all times. This relationship system allows you to bond with the characters you collect, and as you do so, also buff up their stats and make them perform better within combat. So, when you inevitably pick your favourites from the massive cast, you can specifically focus on them and make them absolutely stacked stats-wise.

Currently, there’s no word on an official release date or pre-registrations, nor are there even store pages up for Eversoul yet, so stay tuned for updates on all of that jazz!