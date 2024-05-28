Everbound is a captivating roguelike RPG, now available on iOS

Test your skills in this challenging title

Roguelike RPG with turn-based mechanics

Challenge enemies and bosses, collect loot, and encounter NPCs

Currently available on iOS for free

Solo developer Andre K Pham has just announced the release of their latest project, Everbound, a turn-based strategy RPG roguelike that promises to take you on an engaging and challenging adventure. You will take on enemies, conquer formidable bosses, gather valuable loot, and encounter intriguing NPCs.

In Everbound, you will find yourself captivated by the number of available features. You will face various hostile foes and challenging bosses, each requiring a strategic approach to defeat. As you progress, collecting resources becomes essential.

Gear up with an array of armour, equipment, firearms, potions, and items to enhance your capabilities. In addition, you can upgrade your gear using Enhancers to ensure you are always prepared for the upcoming challenge.

The economy is vibrant, with Merchants offering items for purchase, Traders presenting offers, and Restorers available to recover your stats. Moreover, Everbound boasts six distinct player classes, each providing a different playstyle. Whether you prefer a particular strategy or want to experiment with various approaches, there's a class to suit your preferences.

Every run will feel unique as a new map will be generated in each round. Custom bosses and loot, along with different hostile types, provide endless variety. This randomness continues with bucketloads of choices for accessories, armour, weapons, gear, and potions that are scattered throughout the world.

You needn’t worry too much about the difficulty level either. Whether you thrive under pressure or are new to the genre, you can tailor the challenge to your liking. Furthermore, the high score system offers an extra layer of motivation, pushing you to achieve new milestones.

Best of all is that Everbound is free-to-play, so you can dive into this adventure without having to worry about in-app purchases. You can download the game by clicking on the link below. Visit the official website for more information.