Etheria: Restart adds Palin and Senyu in the Absolute Hollow banner event

Two powerhouses arrive

Absolute Hollow introduces two new SSR characters, Palin and Senyu

The banner runs until January 14th

Season two content continues alongside the banner

There’s always that strange few days after Christmas where everything slows down just enough for you to actually check what’s new in your games. If Etheria: Restart is part of your rotation, you’ll want to take a look at Absolute Hollow, the latest banner event that’s just brought two new SSR characters built for very different kinds of teams.

Senyu steps in as a core damage dealer, built for those who like their offence clean, consistent, and devastating. She’s positioned as an Attack Animus through and through, and will come in handy especially if you’re feeling like your team’s output isn’t quite keeping pace with tougher content.

Palin, on the other hand, plays an entirely different game. Known as “The Saint,” she’s a Support Animus who focuses on keeping allies alive and stable when fights start dragging out. There’s an intentional contrast here – serene presentation on the surface, with a kit that suggests far more going on underneath.

This is also the point where it’s probably worth double-checking how these two stack up alongside your current heavy hitters, especially if you’ve been following how the Etheria: Restart tier list has shifted with recent changes.

All of this lands alongside Etheria: Restart’s ongoing second season, which runs until February 2nd. The Everwinter Tribunal sets the tone, introducing a frosty new Contender Realm that refreshes Summit Arena battles with a cold blast of winter.

Five new Animuses are rolling out across the season, with Palin and Senyu sitting right in the middle of that cadence, followed by Fiamelia later in January. Pair that alongside Ability Awakening, rotating seasonal buffs, cosmetics, New Year events, and a steady flow of rewards, and you’re good for a fair amount of time.

If you’re jumping in or pulling on the banner before it ends, it’s also a smart time to keep an eye on the latest Etheria: Restart codes. Free resources never hurt, especially when the roster keeps expanding this fast.