Etheria: Restart launches in East Asia with a massive celebratory event

Etheria: Restart is kicking off a major celebration with the arrival of its East Asia launch after its last September update, and it comes with a global event that’s hard to ignore. Running from September 25th to October 23rd, Global Fest pulls together players across every server, loading in free rewards, new content, and some fierce competitions to sink your time into.

Don’t think of Etheria: Restart’s Global Fest as a regular celebration. Just logging in gets you rewards, including 10 free pulls with the code ETHERIA0925, and a 7-day check-in event handing out a premium L/D SSR Selector featuring fan favourites like Lily. And if you want more freebies, you can always redeem these Etheria: Restart codes!

Coming back to the RPG after a while? There’s even more rewards for you! That includes 60 pulls, an SSR ticket, Perfect Lattice, and a guaranteed SSR from the Return Banner that spotlights heavy hitters like Veronika, Kloss, or Fuqiu.

Once you're through with claiming all those rewards, take a look at the two new SSR Animus, Emberweave Kokardi and Resonant Sound Mizusumi Aya. They’re accompanied by the Eternal Night Yeli skin that changes up both visuals and voice lines.

On the competitive side, Stellar Contention kicks off its SS1 season with a revamped global leaderboard, cosmetic rewards, and the RTA Hyperlinker Cup in September, where top-ranked players will battle it out in matches you can watch live.

To top it off, the East Asia launch is being backed by some serious names, including Weiqi world champion Ke Jie, League of Legends legend Uzi, and fighting game pro Xiaohai too. You should also check out our Etheria: Restart tier list to get yourself the best heroes if you're just starting out.

Get yourself all these goodies by downloading Etheria: Restart now on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.