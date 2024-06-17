Hack prison computers in Escape 2042, a new platformer for Game Boy Advance

Avoid security cameras, collect grenades, and take down enemies.

Avoid security cameras

Collect grenades and take down enemies

Hack computers to disable security and unlock doors

The Retro Room Games, an indie game studio, has released a new action platformer for the Game Boy Advance and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive. Available now, Escape 2042 promises to offer a mixture of platformer, puzzle, and action gameplay. You play as a pale man in a grey jumpsuit, who, for reasons unknown, seems to have made quite a few enemies.

You’ll be tasked with avoiding detection by skirting security cameras and hacking prison computers to turn off security systems. Additionally, you'll also need to collect grenades, which you'll use to obliterate your enemies and use your hacking skills to unlock doors.

This new 2D platformer is brought to life in 16-bit colour. You'll enjoy intense action as you traverse jungles, rappel down cliffs, and dodge spikes and other dangerous obstacles. As you progress, you'll journey across a wide range of environments, from futuristic buildings to caverns and deserts.

Established in 2019, The Retro Room Games specializes in developing and publishing games for retro consoles. The studio has worked with both indie and commercial game developers and has published titles for platforms such as NES, Sega Dreamcast, and Sega Saturn among others.

Among the titles they’ve published are visual novel RPG hybrid Red Moon: Lost Days, puzzle adventure game BIG2SMALL, comedy horror point-and-click adventure Batty Zabella, and puzzle platformer A Satyr In Hell. The company strives to keep the love of retro games alive by providing retro-style games for current and future generations of gamers to enjoy.

You can nab the new action platformer game cartridge for $24.99 or you can get it complete with an instruction manual and box for $44.99 by visiting the developer’s store. To learn more about Escape 2024 and The Retro Room Games’ other titles, visit the developer’s official website or follow them on Instagram.