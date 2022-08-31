Epic Seven upcoming banner - Don't miss rolling for the best characters

It is hard not to mention Epic Seven when talking about gacha games. It's one of the best representatives in the genre. But what is so special about it? You might say characters and you would be right. Characters play a major role in this game. Do you know when the next guardian banner in the game is coming out? No? Then you should read this Epic Seven upcoming banner guide. Just like a tier list, this will help you to plan your future team builds.

GUARDIANS IN EPIC SEVEN

It seems the world is in danger. The armies of evil can hardly be defeated alone. And just when you think it is all over, the Guardians come to the rescue. Warriors of light, ready to fight side by side with you to banish evil.

There are currently more than 30 guardians in the game. Some of them can be acquired for free by completing Story quests while others can be summoned using special banners, which are divided into categories.

WHAT IS A BANNER IN EPIC SEVEN?

This is a special tab in the game where you can use the button "Summon" to get a guardian. Depending on the game, you spend one currency or another. For example, in Genshin Impact you spend Acquaint Fates or Intertwined Fates for banners. In Epic Seven, you spend the following currency on different banners: Covenant Bookmarks, Mystic Medals, Galaxy Bookmarks, Friendship Bookmarks or Pet Adoption Tickets.

There can be several pulls, each with a different chance of getting a Guardian. Usually, you can increase the chance to get a high-quality Guardian by spending almost all their resource savings, or you can invest real money in the game.

EPIC SEVEN: BANNER SCHEDULE 2022

New updates mean new content and banners as well as new characters. However, it is hard to predict what the developer has in store. We can only guess.

But still, players themselves can sometimes get to the bottom of it and find out which Epic Seven Banner will be next. Some of the rotations have already been confirmed and others are likely to happen. The following list shows the confirmed banners that await us this autumn.

SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

Mystic Rotation: Commander Pavel + Crescent Moon Rin

New Limited Hero Banner: Roy Mustang + Ignition Cloth Glove

SEPTEMBER 8, 2022

Limited Hero Banner: Diene + Unfading Memories

GUARDIANS THAT COME IN NEW BANNERS

Commander Pavel

A unit with weak defence but very strong attacks at the same time. He has high Attack and Critical Hit Chance stats. Pavel can increase his Attack even more through Imprint Concentration. At the start of the first battle, he gains 60 Fighting Spirit.

Begone increases the Attack of the caster for two turns. Moreover, it increases the attack of all enemies by firing a gun, increasing the Combat Readiness of the caster by 50%.

Roy Mustang

Meet another character from the Epic Seven x Fullmetal Alchemist collaboration - Roy Mustang. Officer in the Amestrian State Military, State Alchemist, hero of the Ishval Civil War, and also known as "Flame."

Roy Mustang is a 5-star Fire Elemental Mage. He has a very high Attack and also can increase his Attack using Imprint Concentration.

At the start of the first battle, he gains 40 Fighting Spirit and grants Flame Alchemist.

When "Hero of Ishval" is fully enhanced, damage received from one attack will not exceed 51% of max Health.

Flame Alchemist is an ideal buff as this can increase Hit Chance and Attack by 20%.

Together with Roy's Artefact, Ignition Cloth Gloves can ignite huge flames. Do not neglect this artefact as it allows you to increase Hit Chance by up to 20% and Attack by up to 14%.

Diene

Diene is an Ice elemental Soul Weaver, capable of supporting allies with buffs. Equipping her with Speed and Health sets will allow her to greatly support the team.

Saint's Prayer. It is a support skill that assists in both attack and defence by increasing your allies' Attack and Critical Hit Resistance.

Blessing of the Goddess. It is a secondary skill that provides all allies with a barrier and dispels debuffs.

Light of the Judgement. This skill allows Diene to support her allies more often by increasing her Combat Readiness.

CONCLUSION

It is up to you whether to pull these characters or not. However, you should not ignore their abilities, which will help you in countless battles against enemies.

This is everything we know about the upcoming Epic Seven banners and their release date. And we will update this guide as soon as we get new information. And while you are here, take a look at our Epic Seven codes list.