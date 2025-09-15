Colour with Blippi & Friends brings your kid’s favourites to a blank canvas with Crayola

Crayon-tastic adventure!

Features hundreds of pages, themed books, and authentic Crayola tools

Characters from CoComelon, Little Angel, Morphle, and Oddbods

Out now on iOS, pre-registration open on Android

Blippi and the Moongbug crew are back again with a new adventure for kids to dive into with Colour with Blippi & Friends. Built in collaboration with Crayola and out now on iOS (pre-registration on Android), it packs in favourite characters from CoComelon, Little Angel, Morphle, and Oddbods, so your little ones can colour, decorate, and create with the faces they already know.

Colour with Blippi & Friends is stacked with hundreds of pages and themed books. Blippi blasting into space, JJ at the beach, or Morphle mid-adventure, all become a blank canvas for kids to fill however they want. Authentic Crayola tools make it feel familiar, with crayons, markers, and even sparkly textures to play around with, designed for small hands but big imaginations.

It’s also more than colouring for the sake of it. The design leans into early learning, helping preschoolers build fine motor skills while recognising colours, shapes, and patterns. Voice-guided navigation makes the game approachable for kids who can’t yet read, letting them explore independently without needing help from a parent.

You’ll also be constantly rewarded for your progress. Themed journeys unlock brushes, sparkles, and new effects as kids progress, so there’s always something fresh to experiment with. Parents can also save and revisit creations, making it easy to look back at what their children have designed. On top of that, the entire experience is ad-free and COPPA-compliant, so it’s definitely safe for your child.

Offline play ensures that the adventure can continue no matter where you are. So, instead of watching episodes, children can now actively engage with characters and settings, adding their own touches and seeing their favourite stories unfold in colour.

If you're on iOS, download Colour with Blippi & Friends now for free. Android users can currently only pre-register.

