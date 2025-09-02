Endless Grades: Pixel Saga sneaks in some new content in latest update

Endless additions

Endless Grades: Pixel Saga has unleashed a new update under the radar

Two new pets and the return of the Blossom Haven event headline

Take on the Enchanted Bride, boost your favourite heroes' popularity and grab rewards

One of the more interesting aspects of this job is spotting when an update goes unannounced or otherwise flies under the radar. Sometimes, it's flagged up to us, no matter how minor, and other times you have to spot it, as with Endless Grades: Pixel Saga and a small but interesting new update!

If you've been taking a break from Lightcore Games' retro-inspired take on the JRPG genre, then now might be the time to jump back in. The latest update, spotted on iOS, sees the addition of two new exclusive slime pets with the Liberator Slime and Nightwarden Slime, perfect companions for your heroes in Endless Grades.

Of course, that's not the really big news here. Instead, it's the return of the Blossom Haven event. Offering special rewards for log-ins and allowing you to support your favourite hero at the Adoration Arch, you'll be able to boost their popularity to earn rewards. Add onto that the surprise spin, and there are plenty of ways to nab new rewards - which you can also do by redeeming these Endless Grades codes - including exclusive pets.

Blossoming

By now, many of you will already be familiar with the Blossom Haven event. As you take on the Wedding Show, it's time to defeat the Enchanted Bride and its minions, while the minesweeper challenge called Love Sweep offers even more by way of rewards.

The update also adds in some optimisations, allowing you to filter heroes and disable message pop-ups in chat. While that's comparatively small potatoes, taken together, this is quite the significant update, especially for those of you looking to leap in and enjoy Endless Grades: Pixel Saga for the first time.

