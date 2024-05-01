Dumb Ways to Survive is out now on Netflix Games

Test your smarts to stay alive

Dumb Ways to Survive takes the series in a new direction with some survival crafting flavour

Dumb Ways to Survive, a spin-off of the hit puzzle series, is out now exclusively on Netflix Games. Taking the game away from its more logic-driven roots of testing your basic survival instincts, Dumb Ways to Survive takes the series in a new direction, transforming it into a survival crafting game akin to something like Don't Starve.

If you're not familiar, Dumb Ways to Die started as an Australian public information campaign about the dangers of going near train tracks. The original advertisements, song and eventually games proved to be such a big hit that Dumb Ways to Die became its own independent franchise and was sold to Playside Studios who have since taken it from strength-to-strength.

While for some it might be a bit disappointing to see Dumb Ways to Die jump onto the ever-popular survival crafting bandwagon, ironically this does mean we've got another entry in the vanishingly small pool of Don't Starve-alikes, what with Dumb Ways to Survive having a top-down isometric viewpoint and similar gameplay.

It's also another good addition to Netflix Games' growing catalogue, a service which sadly remains somewhat underrated despite being essentially a free addition to any subscription. We wrote a while back about changes to Netflix Games and whether or not a move towards heavier monetisation (which seems to remain up in the air), would drive players away.

For now, however, you can get Dumb Ways to Survive on the platform of your choice via Netflix Games for iOS and Android.

