eFootball welcomes new "The Carnival Vibe" content along with a free Neymar Jr Highlight card and more

Season 4 "The Carnival Vibe" adds new chances to score legendary players

A free Neymar Jr Highlight card will be given away

The new eFootball Carnival ’24 uniform will be added

KONAMI has announced a new update for eFootball, letting players get their hands on new "The Carnival Vibe" content along with Brazilian-themed prizes and limited-time events. In particular, Season 4 of the popular soccer game offers bountiful check-in rewards - all you have to do is log into the game during the event to score 3 x Chance Deals for 'Highlight: Brazil' players. This gives you the opportunity to add Danilo, Renan Lodi, Marquinhos, Raphael Veiga, and Pedro to your roster.

In the latest update to eFootball, you can also look forward to a guaranteed superstar in the form of a free Neymar Jr Highlight card. You can easily claim this reward on the very first day to up your game. There will be new challenges as well that will help you put your new squad to the test, with up to 2 x Chance Deals for 'Highlight: Brazil' on the line along with up to 15,000 GP and up to 110,000 Exp. Training programme.

It's time to bring "The Carnival Vibe" ???????? Season 4 will have a strong South American feel as we party like they do in Brazil ???????? Events, items, and campaigns that'll make you dance Samba style ????#eFootball #Carnival pic.twitter.com/1k2RbHv6wG — eFootball (@play_eFootball) February 1, 2024

Finally, you can also complete the look and feel of the new season by getting into the atmosphere of "The Carnival Vibe". The new eFootball Carnival ’24 uniform will be joining the fray, so it's easy to get into the spirit of the new event.

If you're keen on giving the update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading eFootball on the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.