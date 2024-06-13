eFootball kickstarts a summer of football with Season 7: King of the Continent

Co-op updates, new national packs, tournaments and more!

eFootball is getting a major new update with season 7: King of the Continent

New national teams, co-op updates and more are included

You can also play through two new tournaments, the European & American Cup

With the Euros right around the corner, it's a big time to be a football fan. But what if you want to live out the glories of the championships without leaving the comfort of your sofa or armchair? Well, now you can by checking out season 7 of eFootball with King of the Continent!

The main selling point of this latest update to Konami's football simulator is the addition of two new tournaments; the European and American Cup, letting you live out the dreams of international glory as you craft your own Dream Team and progress through the rounds.

But that's not all, there are new national team packs with Argentina, France, Portugal, England, Brazil and Turkey, alongside changes to let you pair up with AI in co-op mode so you and your friends can jump into the action even quicker.

And finally, there's a host of log-in rewards on the line, as well as a series of giveaways taking place on the official eFootball Twitter (or 'x') channel.

While eFootball is quite quiet about it, it's no coincidence this season is releasing at the time of one of football's biggest tournaments, we would assume. With the Euros right around the corner, and many nations from across the continent participating, now is probably the best time to add all these new countries, as well as letting players craft their own Dream Team for international tournaments!

Not a fan of football, but a fan of mobile games? Then why not check out the latest entry in our regular feature of the top five new mobile games you need to try this week?

Better yet, you can always dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what else has caught our eye!