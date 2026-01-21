eFootball is now only 50 million short of a billion downloads as it celebrates latest milestone

Back of the net

Konami's eFootball is celebrating a whopping 950 million downloads

To celebrate a special login event offers free eFootball Coins and the chance to win 10,000 more

Meanwhile, George Best and other footballing greats debut as new playable characters

The enduring popularity of the beautiful game that is football has fuelled gaming for years. And one of the many beneficiaries of this popularity is none other than Konami's eFootball. After reaching 950 million lifetime downloads, Konami is kicking off a host of new in-game celebrations for eFootball in 2026.

Naturally, the start is login events. Just checking in during this celebratory period will net you eFootball Coins, and by completing challenges, you'll be in with a chance of winning 10,000 Coins to boot! Of course, eFootball isn't just celebrating current hits, but historical greats.

That's because you'll now also be able to unlock the Manchester United Club Pack featuring the starting eleven players of the team. That's alongside the debut of historical icons in the club, including George Best, Peter Schmeichel and Bryan Robson, who have defined eras of the entire sport. You'll even be able to take these famed players to the new Spotify Camp Nou, the home stadium of FC Barcelona.

Best is Best

I think eFootball's ongoing success can be at least partially attributed to the attitude which brings a player like George Best to the field. After all, too often the new football game is about what (or rather, who) is making the biggest splash on the field at the time of release, rather than honouring the legacy of the sport.

And speaking of Manchester United, the official 2026 qualifiers for who will represent the famed club in the virtual eFootball Championship competition this year have kicked off. So if you're a dedicated fan of the Man, then maybe it's time to put your eFootball skills to the test?

