eFootball teams up with CAF as Africa Cup of Nations content rolls into the sim

Konami signs a full licensing partnership with CAF

Konami has partnered with the Confederation of African Football

An Africa Cup of Nations campaign is rolling out with themed events

More African football content is expected over the next few weeks

Konami has pushed out a fresh update for eFootball, and tucked inside it is a partnership that feels like it should’ve happened ages ago. The publisher has officially teamed up with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the organisation that oversees competitions across more than fifty countries, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

The big headline from the update is that eFootball now comes with official CAF licensing, which isn’t just a logo drop. Konami is opening with an Africa Cup of Nations 25 Campaign, bringing in themed events and spotlighting top African players for the first time under this new banner. It’s clear they want the tournament’s energy to feed directly into the wider experience, rather than just sitting as a decorative tie-in.

Konami’s messaging around the announcement also points to broader ambitions. They talk about building authenticity around African football, which means you can expect regional stars, official tournament elements, and more themed content woven into the sim over time. It’s the kind of move that fits their “live platform” mindset, with slow layering of details that make familiar modes feel a bit richer.

CAF’s side of the partnership frames gaming as another way to reach fans, especially younger audiences who follow football as much through their screens as through the matches themselves. And given how quickly eFootball has been climbing in popularity across the region, the timing makes a lot of sense.

For now, you can look forward to Africa Cup of Nations-themed events rolling out as part of the campaign, with the promise of more regional flavour landing as the year moves on. If Konami continues expanding on this agreement, we could see a steady stream of African players and tournament beats shaping the sim’s rhythm through 2025.

