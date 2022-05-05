Echoes of Magic codes for Golden Keys and Gem Keys (May 2022)

Are you looking for active Echoes of Magic codes? Then look no further. We have compiled a list of all the active and working Echoes of Magic codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like Golden Keys, Gem Keys and more.

List of all active Echoes of Magic codes

EOMBDAYDEVS - Exclusive rewards

- Exclusive rewards EOMIWD2022 - Exclusive rewards

- Exclusive rewards EOMHAPPYCJ2022 - Golden Key x10

- Golden Key x10 EOMMXMAS2021 - Golden Key x10

- Golden Key x10 EOMTHXGV2021 - Golden Key x5 and Gem Key x5

- Golden Key x5 and Gem Key x5 EOMTREAT2021 - Exclusive rewards

- Exclusive rewards VIP888 - Golden Key x10

How to redeem Echoes of Magic codes?

Launch the game

Click on the avatar icon and then on the gift option

Copy and paste any of the active Echoes of Magic from above in the test area

Click on the redeem button to claim your free in-game reward

If you are an avid player, you probably already know how to do it, but if you are new to the game, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Echoes of Magic codes.

