Echoes of Magic codes for Golden Keys and Gem Keys (May 2022)

Are you looking for active Echoes of Magic codes? Then look no further. We have compiled a list of all the active and working Echoes of Magic codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like Golden Keys, Gem Keys and more.
List of all active Echoes of Magic codes
- EOMBDAYDEVS - Exclusive rewards
- EOMIWD2022 - Exclusive rewards
- EOMHAPPYCJ2022 - Golden Key x10
- EOMMXMAS2021 - Golden Key x10
- EOMTHXGV2021 - Golden Key x5 and Gem Key x5
- EOMTREAT2021 - Exclusive rewards
- VIP888 - Golden Key x10
These redeem codes are time-limited, so make sure to use them at the earliest. Also, we will keep updating this post with new redeem codes as and when they are released, so don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new ones before others.
How to redeem Echoes of Magic codes?If you are an avid player, you probably already know how to do it, but if you are new to the game, don't worry. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Echoes of Magic codes.
- Launch the game
- Click on the avatar icon and then on the gift option
- Copy and paste any of the active Echoes of Magic from above in the test area
- Click on the redeem button to claim your free in-game reward