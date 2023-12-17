Demigod Idle X Unholy Blood crossover event lets you play as vampires from the iconic web comic

Play as vampire god Yohan Seo and his lover Levy.

Action RPG Demigod Idle: Rise of a Legend has launched its month-long collaboration with Unholy Blood, an urban fantasy webcomic by Lina Im. Unholy Blood follows the adventures of pureblood vampire Hayan whose chance at a normal life has been destroyed by vampires. The event, which promises a variety of rewards, is being held in celebration of Demigod Idle’s 100th day since its global launch.

Demigod Idle is an idle action RPG from developer Super Planet. You play as the Demigod, a being who has the powers of demons and angels. Or rather, you had them until Archangel Michael and the Archdemon Lucifer took your abilities from you during an attempt to conquer the heavens. As you progress through the game, you'll reclaim your angelic and demonic powers and take your revenge on those who stole them from you.

The Four vampires from the webcomic, including Hayan, can be obtained during the event. The vampire god Yohan Seo, his lover and secretary Levy and vampire detective Euntae Hwang will be playable throughout the event, as will Hayan. You can nab these characters by completing dungeons during the event. You can then utilize the Unholy Blood collab characters in the Collab Event Dungeon. Further, you'll even be able to collect skins for the four playable Unholy Blood characters through event chests or by purchasing them with coins.

You can also gain Skin Enhancement Stones and Exceedance Stones from the Collab Event Dungeon. By purchasing the Event Pass for the four collab characters, you can obtain Collab Awakening Skins.

The Unholy Blood crossover event also features Demigod Idle’s most powerful yet, the Masked God. Battling against the Masked God will grant you event chests. There is also an Attendance Event through which you can earn Hayan and Yohan. The Unholy Blood collab characters can only be acquired during the month-long event.