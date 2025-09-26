Eastern Exorcist is the latest mobile freebie of the week for the Epic Games Store

Go east, young man

Eastern Exorcist is the latest Epic Games Store freebie of the week

Grab it now entirely for free and experience a mythic world of Chinese fantasy action

Enjoy painterly visuals and fast-paced martial arts action

It's a Friday and you know what that means! Time to relax, kick back and play the latest freebie on the Epic Games Store. Feeling like a bit of a mainstay now that we've gotten used to it, this weekly deal offers new releases entirely free. And this time around, it's the painterly 2D hack 'n slash Eastern Exorcist.

If there's anything to be said for Epic Games, it's that this freebie programme does encourage you to look at new releases you might otherwise miss. Eastern Exorcist unsurprisingly sees you step into the role of an exorcist battling demons in ancient China.

The main selling point of Eastern Exorcist is the absolutely gorgeous visual style that evokes classical Chinese painting. You'll also take on numerous true-to-folklore beasties and ghouls in classic Wuxia fashion as you slash your way through the forces of darkness. Just don't expect happy endings here, as in true Chinese opera fashion, there's more than a bit of tragedy to go around.

Big trouble in big China

Don't mistake that 2D presentation for meaning that Eastern Exorcist lacks depth either. Whether it's the authentically recreated folkloric monsters or the movement of the environment around you, your character's martial-arts action is only the beginning.

Truth be told, I think this is one of the strongest examples so far of one of the core appeals of the Epic Games Store for Mobile. It's nice to have mainstays like Doodle Mafia be free-to-play, but something like Eastern Exorcist would otherwise be unavailable to the majority of players, so it's nice to see it get some attention.

In the meantime, it may well be worth taking a look at some of the other great releases we've had in 2025. Fortunately, we've got it all collated in one place with our list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far).