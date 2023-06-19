Dungeon Stalkers, a brand new extraction-based PvPvE game, is set to launch later this year

Developer Action Square has revealed their latest project which is due out sometime later this year. This multiplayer PvPvE dungeon crawler seems to be a new mobile answer to the popular extraction game genre that has blown up recently. It seeks to differentiate itself a little by giving the genre a fantasy makeover, utilizing Unreal Engine 5 for some gorgeous third-person graphics.

Looking to duke it out with other players in different games? Check out our Top 25 best multiplayer games for iOS!

Let’s talk extraction games for a second before we dig into Dungeon Stalkers so you understand the concept. This genre blew up with the PC-exclusive Escape From Tarkov as well as games like The Cycle and even Bungie’s freshly announced Marathon. It’s been a hit amongst gamers, and it basically can be summed up as a genre where you drop into a map with other players, collect loot and resources, and fight off NPC enemies and real-world players alike to escape with all of your new stuff.

Dungeon Stalkers is looking to plop a new version of this experience right into our pockets later this year. The game centres around the same sort of idea, though it does introduce some new classic RPG mechanics to mix things up too. It’s a high fantasy game that utilizes swords, armour, magic, bows, and the whole typical fantasy shebang. No guns here - only wizards and knights.

Though the trailer doesn’t show off a ton of gameplay, the description of the game on its Steam page does seem to imply that it is exactly the extraction-based gameplay it sounds like, enticing players to collect loot and escape the cursed dungeons with their gathered loot before they die and lose it all to either PvP players or NPCs.

Otherwise, that’s about all we have to go off for now. The release window is aiming for December of this year, but there’s currently no pre-register for mobile up yet, so stay tuned for more information as we get closer to the release period!