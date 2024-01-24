Dungeon Stalkers will take part in the Steam Next Fest to give players a sneak peek at the upcoming PvEvP game

Action Square is giving players a sneak peek at Dungeon Stalkers via the Steam Next Fest, offering eager fans a taste of the dungeon-crawler from February 5th to 12th. The PvEvP title is scheduled to launch sometime during the first half of the year, but if you're curious about it, you can see the extraction looter in action along with its enhanced features that improve upon the first playtest that was held last year.

In Dungeon Stalkers, you can look forward to improved content that takes into consideration all the feedback from the community so far, which includes an enhanced voice chat feature as well as a ranking system to feed players' competitive streaks. This also includes new costumes to tinker around with.

A dungeon appears out of nowhere!#PVEVP #dungeoncrawler #DungeonStalkers that explores the dungeon created by a mysterious witch!

Defeat monsters and other players to claim the honor and treasure within the dungeon!

Darkness is your ally while light will kill you! https://t.co/da407icCaQ — Dungeon Stalkers ???? (@DungeonStalkers) June 14, 2023

"Dungeon Stalkers, which had our first playtest last November, surpassed expectations with approximately 30,000 users joining us. After the test, we actively incorporated user feedback and made significant improvements to enhance the overall immersive experience of the game," says Producer Han Dae-hoon from developer Studio HG.

There's no exact release date yet at the moment, but if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the Steam page for now (the second playtest will begin on February 5th), visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.