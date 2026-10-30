MLB 9 Innings 26's major graphics update makes your favourite players look better than ever

MLB 9 Innings 26 is getting a major graphical overhaul in its newest update

Players, and stadiums, both look better than ever to mark the series 10th anniversary

Jump into all-new anniversary events and even get a Supreme tier player absolutely free!

With the Milwaukee Brewers taking home the title of World Series Champions, major league baseball fans across America are likely already missing the excitement of the diamond. But if you are, you can get some of that same energy with MLB 9 Innings 26!

Com2Us' hit mobile baseball sim has been going for over a decade at this point, and to mark the date, they're celebrating not just the closing of the latest World Series, but also a massive new graphical overhaul that leaves your favourite players looking better than ever! Even if you're just logging in, you can earn a Supreme-tier player simply by jumping into MLB 9 Innings 26.

Swing for the fences

That graphical overhaul covers both players and the stadium itself, offering enhanced visuals, shadows and even eye movement so that whether the camera is up against your batter's face or swinging across the stands, things will look more lifelike than ever.

You can also take a look back at the franchise's history with the 10th Anniversary Main Hall, available through November 14th, which allows you to recruit up to 10 Signature Players by collecting coins, with mission difficulty even being lowered to allow everyone a fair shake at success!

With all this, and the new Ceiling Break feature that lets you upgrade even your highest-tier players, I think it's safe to say that if you're already missing the action on the baseball diamond, then MLB 9 Innings 26 is more than set to deliver!

But if baseball isn't your thing (in which case... why have you read this far?), then you're always welcome to try some of the other great games we've picked up on this week! Check out our Dome Keeper review to see what we thought of this mix of miner and base-building roguelite.