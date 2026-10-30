Batomon Showdown lets you enjoy creature-collecting fun with a roguelike, autobattler twist

Get your Poke- er, I mean Batoballs ready, because Batomon Showdown is now on mobile!

The hit creature-collecting autobattler has already made waves on PC

Now, you can try it for yourself on iOS and Android, with both PvE and PvP battles

As we head towards midday, it seems fitting that we go for something that firmly falls into the middle between two genres in a very interesting way. And that's with Batomon Showdown, the roguelike autobattler that has more than a bit of a similarity to Pokémon about it, available to play right now on iOS and Android!

From the creatures to the characters, it's clear that Batomon Showdown is emulating the classic 2D Pokemon games. But rather than offering a throwback to them, as something like Cassette Beasts did, Batomon Showdown instead transforms it into a roguelike autobattler, where synergies and team comp matter more than individual power!

Going rogue... again

Rather than the familiar rock-paper-scissors turn-based strategy of Pokemon, Batomon Showdown instead focuses on synergies, not just between your batomon themselves but also between the trainers associated with them and even the items they hold! And as with any good example of the roguelike genre, Batomon Showdown actively encourages you to break the meta and reshape it as you see fit.

Building those ridiculous synergies will be key to success, or defeat. And you'll be putting them to the test not just against regular NPC trainers, but also in one-on-one PvP. That's asynchronous as well, meaning you aren't going to be forced to react at lightning speed, but instead can play at your own pace.

Batomon Showdown has already proven to be pretty popular with its Steam release, even prompting plenty of examination into how you can further bend and break the rules to create more powerful teams. And I think bringing it to mobile will only encourage that, giving you even more time in Batomon Showdown to create a truly all-encompassing team!

If you fancy more roguelikes, but want something a little more active than an autobattler, say no more! Check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors for some choice picks that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a real titan of the roguelite genre.