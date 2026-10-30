Copy Cats is a cat-cloning platformer where you'll need all the help you can get

Copy Cats offers a fun, quirky little platforming adventure on iOS and Android

Hop and dodge obstacles while playing as not just a cute cat but their digital clones

Your clones only move when you do, meaning you'll need to carefully line up your moves

Back in the day, most games lived and died based on a gimmick - a mechanic or selling point you could sum up in a sentence. Of course, that's quite reductive, but every now and then something comes along that harkens back to that time, such as Copy Cats, which is available to buy now on iOS and Android!

The concept of Copy Cats is simple: you play a cat transported into a virtual wood that needs to make their escape. Fortunately, you'll have virtual clones of yourself to help you out. The only problem? These clones don't have a mind of their own, and you'll be controlling both yourself and them, all at once.

Copy-paste job

The core mechanic of Copy Cats is that when you move, so do the other cats, so you'll need to manoeuvre and position them to climb ledges, dodge obstacles and even sometimes sacrifice them to get where you need to go.

It's a pretty ingenious idea, even if it's not necessarily a novel one. Fortunately, Copy Cats looks as if it's quite an intuitive take on the concept, easing a lot of the natural frustration that can come with such a strange idea.

And if you're wondering just how much bang you get for your buck with Copy Cats, I think you'll be pleased with what you get, as a whopping 100 levels split over five worlds is enough to keep anyone busy. So keep an eye out for Copy Cats, available for $3.99 on iOS and Android!

But while Copy Cats is one of the newest and most interesting examples of the genre, there're plenty of great platformers out there for mobile. Just take a look at our list of the best platformers for iOS to see some of our choice picks you can play right now!