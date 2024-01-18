Dungeon Hunter 6 gift codes that are active in January 2024

We have checked and compiled all the working Dungeon Hunter 6 gift codes in our list below. Since the game launched recently, we have also included the redemption process in case you're struggling with how to do it. You'll be able to grab Mysterious Summoning Scrolls, Diamonds, Stamina Potions and gold by redeeming these gift codes.

Like our Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge codes and Echocalypse redeem codes, we will regularly update these Dungeon Hunter 6 gift codes as and when new ones arrive, so ensure that you have this page bookmarked and check back often to make sure you get your hands on the latest gifts.

Dungeon Hunter 6 gift codes that are not expired

HAPPY2024 - 3 Mysterious Summoning Scroll, 50 Diamonds and 2x 30 Stamina Potion

HAPPY2024 - 3 Mysterious Summoning Scroll, 50 Diamonds and 2x 30 Stamina Potion

DH6XMAS - 3 Mysterious Summoning Scroll and 2x 30 Stamina Potion

SHAMAN - 50 Diamonds and 2x 30 Stamina Potion

DH6THANKS - 3 Mysterious Summoning Scroll and 2x 30 Stamina Potion

DHSPUMPKIN - 3 Mysterious Summoning Scroll and 2x 30 Stamina Potion

HALLOWEEN - 10 Unknown Summoning Scroll

BLUESTACKS - 10 Unknown Summoning Scroll, 10 Basic Enhancement Stones and 250K Gold Coins

DH6DH6 - 10 Unknown Summoning Scroll, 50 Diamonds and 250K Gold Coins

Expired codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

Steps to redeem the gift codes

Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem Dungeon Hunter 6 gift codes:

Launch Dungeon Hunter 6 on your device.

On the lobby page, click on the welfare option located in the upper right.

Click on the 'Gift Code' button to go to the redemption page.

Copy and paste any of the active Dungeon Hunter 6 gift codes from above into the text box.

Click on the 'OK' button, and the reward will pop up on your screen and auto-add to your in-game account.

Note: You need to be at least level 12 to redeem Dungeon Hunter 6 gift codes

How do you get more Dungeon Hunter 6 gift codes?