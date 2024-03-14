Video Game adaptation of Dune board game Dune Imperium Digital launches on mobile and PC

Influence, betray and battle other Great Houses in a fight for control of the planet.

Dune: Imperium Digital is now available on mobile, PC and Xbox.

It's based on the award-winning board game Dune: Imperium.

Lead a Great House and gain control of Arrakis.

A new video game based on the award-winning board game Dune: Imperium is now available on mobile, PC, and Xbox. In Dune: Imperial Digital, you'll journey through Arrakis and take on more than a dozen challenges designed to test your wit.

Dune: Imperium Digital is part deck-building, part worker placement. Set in Dune's immersive Sci-Fi universe, the game requires you to think strategically to best your opponents. You can play online against other players or battle locally against cunning AI or House Hagal.

Defeat your opponents and earn achievements to prove your ability to lead. You can also compete against other players for badges in the rotating Skirmish Mode, in which no two battles are alike.

Dune Imperium Digital thrusts you into the role of a leader of one of the Great Houses of the Landsraad. As a leader of a Great House, you'll attempt to control the planet Arrakis.

A game of political intrigue as much as it’s a game of strategy, Dune Imperium Digital lets you seek to ally with, influence and betray political allies. Of course, if you’d rather, you can always choose to go to war. Dune: Imperium Digital consists of ten rounds, and every round centres around a new conflict brewing on the planet's surface.

Different conflicts give you various rewards; some will award you essential resources, while others provide you with Victory Points. However, it isn't wise to jump straight into every battle. If you spread your troops too much, you can easily be overpowered by a more united military.

You can draw five cards from your deck each round and every card can be played in two different ways. You can use a card to send an agent out to gather resources in the Imperium or to reveal it at the end of the round to buy more powerful cards.

Dune: Imperium Digital is available now on the App Store, Google Play, Xbox, and Steam. To learn more about the game, visit developer Dire Wolf Digital’s official website.