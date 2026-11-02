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Dugout Dice turns baseball into a Balatro-style roguelike

No need to swing to the fences

Dugout Dice turns baseball into a Balatro-style roguelike
By Tanish Botadkar
|
iOS
| Dugout Dice
  • Roll dice to score runs and survive each inning
  • Build a lineup with abilities, upgrades and powerful boosts
  • Reach the playoffs and chase the championship

You can play any game with a die now. No, seriously. Dugout Dice has gone and done it to baseball, a sport that was mostly numbers to begin with.

It’s out now on iOS, and every swing is a roll. You need to beat a target score before you hit three outs to get through each inning, then win enough games to make the playoffs and, eventually, a championship. Fall short at any point, and that’s your season done.

You’re also putting a lineup together at the same time. Your batters come with abilities that stick with you for the whole season, and you can pile Superfan Boosts, dice upgrades and one-time items on top of them to turn a modest single into a much bigger payoff. 

Bench management comes into it as well, which I didn’t expect from something built on dice. Pitchers and boss closers will keep springing up to make a mess of whatever combination you thought was working.

And if all of this feels familiar, Balatro is the reason. Score targets, stacking multipliers, consumables and a run that ends the moment you fall short have become a template on phones, and plenty of what’s followed has copied the surface without the bit that made it click.

I do believe that baseball might suit this structure a little more than most themes I’ve seen, though. Innings, outs and a season already give the run a shape you understand, so you’re only learning the scoring, not the sport and the scoring at once. One less job.

Dugout Dice also has a few unlockables, and among them is a cheat menu. What exactly counts as cheating when everything is based on a dice roll anyway?

Dugout Dice is free to play on iOS with no ads.

Our list of the best sports games on iOS mostly sticks to swinging the bat yourself.

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Dugout Dice
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Tanish Botadkar
Tanish Botadkar
LinkedIn
Tanish is a freelance writer who's an absolute Marvel nerd. If he's not writing, he's probably rewatching anything related to Marvel so that he can spam his friends with theories. And if not that, he can be found gaming on his trusty PS4. While gaming is a passion for him, he also loves science and hopes to become a neuroscientist one day.