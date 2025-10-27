Crazy Games brings 8 Ball Pool to the table with new Miniclip team-up

Preferred Partner Feature

Time to cue up

8 Ball Pool is now available on Crazy Games

Play pool anytime, anywhere from your browser

No downloads required

Crazy Games is buffing up its platform with another compelling classic - this time bringing pool to the table, so to speak. In particular, the browser-based library's new team-up with Miniclip now lets you play 8 Ball Pool instantly wherever you may be, which means you can scratch that pool itch anytime, anywhere with no lengthy downloads or complicated installations needed.

The partnership indeed makes a lot of sense given the iconic franchise started off as a browser game itself prior to earning its comfy status as a global phenomenon on mobile. All you have to do is move your mouse to aim, then press and hold to drag and release. With something as easy to pick up and play as this, it's really all about the simplicity.

Being readily available to dive into on the Crazy Games platform means you can challenge your friends (or frenemies) and compete against contenders online anytime - and it's the full 8 Ball Pool experience too without any pesky microtransactions.

"Miniclip helped define what browser gaming could be, and today CrazyGames is carrying that legacy forward by offering high-quality, instantly playable experiences to millions of players worldwide," says Rafael Morgan, VP of Partnerships at CrazyGames.

Now, if you're eager to get access to all these games, all you have to do is head on over to the official website to get started!