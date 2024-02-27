Duel Revolution lets you tame and breed monsters called Evo on iOS and Android, launching this March 1st

Duel Revolution will feature cross-play

You can customise your Evo with different skills

The world is also evolving with a dynamic day-and-night cycle

Game Matter has announced the upcoming launch of Duel Revolution, letting players get their hands on the MMORPG beginning March 1st. The game offers a thrilling monster-taming experience on iOS, Android and Steam with cross-platform play so that you can venture out into the world with ease regardless of your device.

In Duel Revolution, you can look forward to unleashing your strategic chops while duelling alongside creatures known as Evo. You can embark on epic quests on your own or join forces with other players in alliances to climb the ranks.

The game features levelling that's based on skill trees, so you can customise your gameplay experience with a character that suits your playstyle best. You can also mix and match a variety of traits to breed your Evo companions, as well as customise your own character while you're at it. Plus, you can immerse yourself in an evolving world with a dynamic day and night cycle as you craft items and gather essentials to survive.

Encounter wild Evo in Duel Revolution's dynamic battle system! ?????????? After 10 years of development, finally releasing!

Only 5 days left!

???? Release date: March 1st, 2024 ???? WISHLIST NOW! ????

???? iOS: https://t.co/Ip1YBDFYmp

???? Android: https://t.co/UZGpa9X9Nh

???? Steam:… pic.twitter.com/0gq2B4Ymnq — Duel Revolution (@DuelRevolution) February 25, 2024

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Duel Revolution on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.