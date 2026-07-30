Cookie Run: OvenSmash DJ Miya best build & guide

Let the Oven Crown Cup Champion lead you to victory with our DJ Miya best build guide.

The complete opposite of Licorice Cookie, some would say, is the bright and cheerful DJ Miya. She's a cookie that packs a punch, despite her adorable looks. She's one of those Marksmen that you'd never expect to one-shot you, let alone go in a 1v3 situation and come victorious. But she is, and she does, so let's see how to pick the best Power Biscuits for her.

About DJ Miya

Role : Marksman

: Marksman Rarity: Epic

Stats per level (1-11)

Level HP ATK 1 4,000 1000 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

DJ Miya's skills

Basic attack

Miya's Boom Beat: Fires a piercing wave in the target location, dealing damage to enemies in a line. The sound wave deals reduced damage after piercing an enemy once.

Special

Echo Speaker On : Deploys a Speaker at the target location for 10 sec. The Speaker fires a sound wave at nearby enemies when a Basic Attack hits or periodically. The sound wave deals damage based on the damage of the triggering Basic Attack. While the Speaker is active, increases own MOV SPD.

: Deploys a Speaker at the target location for 10 sec. The Speaker fires a sound wave at nearby enemies when a Basic Attack hits or periodically. The sound wave deals damage based on the damage of the triggering Basic Attack. While the Speaker is active, increases own MOV SPD. Bonus Speaker On : Deploys a Speaker at the target location for 10 sec. The Speaker fires a sound wave at nearby enemies when a Basic Attack hits or periodically. The sound wave deals damage based on the damage of the triggering Basic Attack. When the Speaker disappears, restores 1 Basic Attack stack.

: Deploys a Speaker at the target location for 10 sec. The Speaker fires a sound wave at nearby enemies when a Basic Attack hits or periodically. The sound wave deals damage based on the damage of the triggering Basic Attack. When the Speaker disappears, restores 1 Basic Attack stack. Surround Speaker On: Deploys a Speaker at the target location for 10 sec. The Speaker fires a sound wave at enemies within a circular area when a Basic Attack hits or periodically. The sound wave deals damage based on the damage of the triggering Basic Attack.

Ultimate

DJ Show Time : Gets pumped up by an upbeat rhythm for 6 sec, increasing Basic Attack damage and reload speed. Also increases MOV SPD of nearby allies.

: Gets pumped up by an upbeat rhythm for 6 sec, increasing Basic Attack damage and reload speed. Also increases MOV SPD of nearby allies. DJ Break Time : Gets pumped up by an upbeat rhythm for 6 sec, greatly increasing Basic Attack reload speed. Also increases MOV SPD of nearby allies.

: Gets pumped up by an upbeat rhythm for 6 sec, greatly increasing Basic Attack reload speed. Also increases MOV SPD of nearby allies. DJ Fever Time: Gets pumped up by an upbeat rhythm for 6 sec, increasing Basic Attack damage, reload speed and MOV SPD.

Best build for DJ Miya

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Miya's Boom Beat Surround Speaker On DJ Fever Time Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 Special Skill CDR HP Boost

Platter City's ultimate idol and reigning Oven Crown Cup champion, DJ Miya's irresistible charm has everyone head over heels! From every corner of Platter City, there's nowhere DJ Miya's voice doesn't reach!

DJ Miya - play style & strategies

DJ Miya's playstyle is fairly straightforward - she will do damage, do more damage, or do even more damage.

Her play style is fairly simple: you want to go in using her Ultimate, and ideally position yourself in the middle of the enemy team (briefly) to place the Surround Speaker On down. Then, you will move away while still in the Ultimate, and hopefully chase a lower HP enemy.

She is super fun to play, but given her HP is average at best, you need to be mindful of your positioning at all times. Try to use the time when an enemy is distracted by your teammate or CC'd to go in and deal damage.

You can also claim the latest Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes right here!

Extra tip: When you play DJ Miya, you need to be aware that you're a glass cannon. She can obliterate enemies, but she is also an easy target - luckily, you have the Long Range and Semi Long Range attacks on your side, so I suggest you pay attention to where the enemies are and ideally stick around shrubs to avoid being the first one enemies try to kill.