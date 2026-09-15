Drop Duchy is a mixture of Tetris, Balatro and roguelike puzzler, coming to mobile

Drop Duchy offers an interesting mixture of city builder and Tetris in this roguelike puzzler

Carefully put together tiles to form chains of buildings that exploit natural features

Build up your army to destroy your opponent before they destroy you

It's not exactly uncommon for me to find a game that's hard to describe. And with Drop Duchy, the strange mix of Tetris, city builder, roguelike and just a little dash of Balatro really shouldn't work, but it seemingly does. Drop Duchy is set to arrive on iOS and Android later this month, and offers a brain-teasing challenge to build your kingdom.

Essentially, Drop Duchy is what I described above. You're presented with a grid of tiles and need to gradually place both natural features and 'cards' representing buildings which exploit them. Placement and rotation all matter, and if you place the correct buildings, your kingdom will begin to develop and grow naturally.

Duching ain't easy

The Balatro elements come in with the roguelike portion of the game, where Drop Duchy has you gather experience and unlock new cards whenever you win or are defeated. You'll slowly build up a deck of diverse cards, spread across three different factions, to offer you a better chance of victory each time.

And yes, as you might expect, there are other rulers vying to take control of the board, meaning you'll not only be focused on building up your kingdom, but also growing your army and destroying them before they destroy you!

Drop Duchy is one of those games that I've seen have a long presence on PC, but which is finally making its way to mobile. And I wouldn't be surprised if Drop Duchy finds a welcome home there, considering how many people seem to enjoy games like it, so keep an eye out for its expected arrival later this month!

In the meantime, if you want to put your skills to the test further, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some top picks?