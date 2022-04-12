Dress Up Time Princess codes: April 2022

: April 12th, 2022 - added new codes

If you are a fan of the game and are looking for working Dress Up Time Princess codes, you have reached the correct place. In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Dress Up Time Princess codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like stamina, gold tickets, diamonds, candy cane, Moscow globe, snowflake, gold bag, and much more.

List of working Dress Up Time Princess codes

JJNNQE - Rewards: 20 Gold Tickets (New!)

- Rewards: 20 Gold Tickets DEASCX - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets (New!)

- Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets GFV954 - Rewards: 10k Gold, 100 Diamonds (New!)

- Rewards: 10k Gold, 100 Diamonds RAMADANTPID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 200 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket (New!)

- Rewards: 100 Stamina, 200 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket LIVETPID1 - Rewards: 20 Lantern Gift Box, 20 Passion Potion (New!)

- Rewards: 20 Lantern Gift Box, 20 Passion Potion BNPRLP - Rewards: 5k Gold, 30 Diamonds

- Rewards: 5k Gold, 30 Diamonds LA6UT1 - Rewards: 5 Pearls

- Rewards: 5 Pearls JOKE - Rewards: 1 Gold

- Rewards: 1 Gold NOTAJOKE - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets PE28RK - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 3 Friendship Gift Boxes

- Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 3 Friendship Gift Boxes KUTZ5Q - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Boxes, 10 Lantern Gift Boxes

- Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Boxes, 10 Lantern Gift Boxes 4G8ICD - Rewards: 50 Stamina

- Rewards: 50 Stamina XGFU29 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina 9ZTY2P - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets YAY100K - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina LIVEMARS22 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

- Rewards: 200 Diamonds ROYAUMEDESBETES22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes

- Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes 503BV4 - Rewards: 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 30 Stamina

- Rewards: 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 30 Stamina TP83ZR - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets, 10k Gold

- Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets, 10k Gold WDZ7PI - Rewards: 5 Cotton

- Rewards: 5 Cotton TRVLKECE - Rewards: 50 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets, 100 Diamonds

- Rewards: 50 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets, 100 Diamonds J2N4BN - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

- Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds 3M592A - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds

- Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds MM9G97 - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket

- Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket FL0R1SIM5 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets FURR0S3NTP - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina BKY2J6 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets B6RG8D - Rewards: 100 Diamond, 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Diamond, 100 Stamina 3G66H5 - Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude

- Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude FR3ESO - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box

- Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box LZZ6BO - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

- Rewards: 300 Diamonds G9ZNRA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets ME7CT7 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box

- Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box LZ6ME3 - Rewards: 50 Diamonds

- Rewards: 50 Diamonds SOLGMID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Gift Box

- Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Gift Box 10KVOYAGEUSES - Rewards:2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards:2 Gold Tickets BUKUFAVTP - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds, 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds, 100 Stamina YK2FKP - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets H5YACU - Rewards: 5 Plumage

- Rewards: 5 Plumage DEVCHATA

LIVEFEVRIER22 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

- Rewards: 200 Diamonds TPITALIA - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 1 Gold Ticket

- Rewards: 100 Stamina, 1 Gold Ticket MANOIRFANTOME22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box

- Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box MERCI22 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets 4VAST7 - Rewards: 10k Gold

- Rewards: 10k Gold QV6QVT - Rewards: 3 Passion Potion, 20 Stamina

- Rewards: 3 Passion Potion, 20 Stamina HELLOTP - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Parven’s Memento, 10 Maud’s Gratitude, 1 Gold Ticket

- Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Parven’s Memento, 10 Maud’s Gratitude, 1 Gold Ticket TPRILISID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Giftbox, 1 Gold Ticket

- Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Giftbox, 1 Gold Ticket YFK4GA - Rewards: 5k Gold, 50 Diamonds

- Rewards: 5k Gold, 50 Diamonds KRAWATTE - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds

- Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds BYZMEX - Rewards: 5 Silk

- Rewards: 5 Silk VY4V3S - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets JBAY7F - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets FAMGUU - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina HAPPY22 - Rewards: 222 Diamonds, 222 Stamina

- Rewards: 222 Diamonds, 222 Stamina EJAG53 - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 1 Silver Ticket

- Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 1 Silver Ticket PRONTOC4T4LIN4 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina AJNK9M - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets F4NT4SMITAS - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets KUAILEYUANXIAO - Rewards: 20 Maud’s Gratitude, 15 Clothing Material Box(S), 15 Lantern Giftbox(S), 5 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 20 Maud’s Gratitude, 15 Clothing Material Box(S), 15 Lantern Giftbox(S), 5 Gold Tickets E664ZN - 20 Clothing Material Box

- 20 Clothing Material Box WBQMTE - 5 Passion Potion

- 5 Passion Potion EMBVTZ - Rewards: 10 Lovers Chocolate, 5 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 10 Lovers Chocolate, 5 Gold Tickets DXYSXX - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 30 Stamina

- Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 30 Stamina ZNEZ74 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets S6RS2S - Rewards: 5 Leather

- Rewards: 5 Leather CAISHENDAO - Rewards: 8 Gold Tickets, 188 Diamond, 1888 Gold

- Rewards: 8 Gold Tickets, 188 Diamond, 1888 Gold Z6AV9Q - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 5 Parven’s Memento

- Rewards: 20 Stamina, 5 Parven’s Memento GUONIANHAO - Rewards: 50 Clothing Box Material S, 10 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 50 Clothing Box Material S, 10 Gold Tickets DJR58J - Rewards: 5 Meow Organics

- Rewards: 5 Meow Organics 9KDISCORD - Rewards: 100 Diamonds

- Rewards: 100 Diamonds Y285YD - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 3 Silver Tickets

- Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 3 Silver Tickets UFU8YA - Rewards: 5 Wool



- Rewards: 5 Wool FA22EB - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets



- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets YMHSBY - Rewards: 100 Stamina



- Rewards: 100 Stamina 8KDISCORD - Rewards: 100 Diamonds



- Rewards: 100 Diamonds NOUVELAN2022 - Rewards: 5 Passion Potions

- Rewards: 5 Passion Potions T8BDM6 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets VG5VX6 - Rewards: 5,000 Gold, 5 Cuddle Potions

- Rewards: 5,000 Gold, 5 Cuddle Potions CQ35HN - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamond, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 5 Silver Tickets

- Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamond, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 5 Silver Tickets BOSQUE100 - Reward: 100 Stamina

- Reward: 100 Stamina J4MONESTP - Reward: 2 Gold Tickets

- Reward: 2 Gold Tickets R83Q5Y - Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude

- Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude TEFFSV - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina QVH5C2 - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Box, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Cuddle Potions

- Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Box, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Cuddle Potions VU5R28 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina PMGBGK - Rewards: 50 Diamonds

- Rewards: 50 Diamonds 7HNW64 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets



- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets HY4Y32 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets ZQ4VED - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets VZ9J24 - Rewards: 30 Stamina, 5 Nutri Feed



- Rewards: 30 Stamina, 5 Nutri Feed MYN8HT - Rewards: 5 Pearls



- Rewards: 5 Pearls M4NT1C0R4ES - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina TRAP0G3NES100 - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina 3BSNRF - Rewards: 20 Clothing Box Material

- Rewards: 20 Clothing Box Material G5ZW5R - Rewards: 1 Promise Potion, 5 Parven’s Memento

- Rewards: 1 Promise Potion, 5 Parven’s Memento 6YZ84B - Rewards: 5 Cotton

- Rewards: 5 Cotton 862CKA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets U9372F - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets HAPPY2022 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

- Rewards: 300 Diamonds Y3CRNM - Rewards: 200 Stamina

- Rewards: 200 Stamina R9R69W - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets P3WAX5 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets RJHGZG - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 3 Mew Organics

- Rewards: 20 Stamina, 3 Mew Organics EKMATF - Rewards: 5 Cuddle Potions, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Lantern Giftboxes

- Rewards: 5 Cuddle Potions, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Lantern Giftboxes TPREWIND2021 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds

- Rewards: 300 Diamonds KOTIKI - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets SMENKR - Rewards: 3 Silver Tickets

- Rewards: 3 Silver Tickets HACTPOEHUE - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude

- Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude C4LV1TT0ES - Rewards: 100 Stamina

- Rewards: 100 Stamina CLE0PATR421 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets DWXAEC - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

- Rewards: 200 Diamonds EMMAXMAS21 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds

- Rewards: 200 Diamonds XDNTCF - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamonds, 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 5 Silver Tickets

- Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamonds, 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 5 Silver Tickets MERRYWISHES - Rewards: 5 Candy Cane, 5 Moscow Globe, five snowflakes, a lucky gold bag, 3 Gold Tickets

- Rewards: 5 Candy Cane, 5 Moscow Globe, five snowflakes, a lucky gold bag, 3 Gold Tickets HW9QCA - Rewards: five silver tickets and five cuddle potion

- Rewards: five silver tickets and five cuddle potion REVEILLONDENOEL - Rewards: 100 diamonds, two candy cane, two Moscow globe, two eternal snowflakes, a lucky gold bag and a gold ticket

- Rewards: 100 diamonds, two candy cane, two Moscow globe, two eternal snowflakes, a lucky gold bag and a gold ticket W3GNK9 - Rewards: ten gold tickets

- Rewards: ten gold tickets EYSKWN - Rewards: five feather

- Rewards: five feather 9BWCXS - Rewards: two gold tickets

- Rewards: two gold tickets U6HPWN - Rewards: 10,000 gold

How to redeem Dress Up Time Princess codes?

Open the game and click on the profile icon on the top left side of the screen

A new window will open; now click on the others button located at the bottom

Click on the redemption code button and enter any of the working Dress Up Time Princess codes from above

Click on the Ok button, and the reward will pop up on your screen.

Dress Up Time Princess codes is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.