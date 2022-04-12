Dress Up Time Princess codes: April 2022
| Dress Up Time Princess
If you are a fan of the game and are looking for working Dress Up Time Princess codes, you have reached the correct place. In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Dress Up Time Princess codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like stamina, gold tickets, diamonds, candy cane, Moscow globe, snowflake, gold bag, and much more.
List of working Dress Up Time Princess codesHere is a list of all Dress Up Time Princess codes:
- JJNNQE - Rewards: 20 Gold Tickets (New!)
- DEASCX - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets (New!)
- GFV954 - Rewards: 10k Gold, 100 Diamonds (New!)
- RAMADANTPID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 200 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket (New!)
- LIVETPID1 - Rewards: 20 Lantern Gift Box, 20 Passion Potion (New!)
- BNPRLP - Rewards: 5k Gold, 30 Diamonds
- LA6UT1 - Rewards: 5 Pearls
- JOKE - Rewards: 1 Gold
- NOTAJOKE - Rewards: 100 Diamonds, 3 Gold Tickets
- PE28RK - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Boxes, 3 Friendship Gift Boxes
- KUTZ5Q - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Boxes, 10 Lantern Gift Boxes
- 4G8ICD - Rewards: 50 Stamina
- XGFU29 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- 9ZTY2P - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- YAY100K - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- LIVEMARS22 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- ROYAUMEDESBETES22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Boxes
- 503BV4 - Rewards: 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 30 Stamina
- TP83ZR - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets, 10k Gold
- WDZ7PI - Rewards: 5 Cotton
- TRVLKECE - Rewards: 50 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets, 100 Diamonds
- J2N4BN - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- 3M592A - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 100 Diamonds
- MM9G97 - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 1 Gold Ticket
- FL0R1SIM5 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- FURR0S3NTP - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- BKY2J6 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- B6RG8D - Rewards: 100 Diamond, 100 Stamina
- 3G66H5 - Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude
- FR3ESO - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box
- LZZ6BO - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- G9ZNRA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- ME7CT7 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box
- LZ6ME3 - Rewards: 50 Diamonds
- SOLGMID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Gift Box
- 10KVOYAGEUSES - Rewards:2 Gold Tickets
- BUKUFAVTP - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds, 100 Stamina
- YK2FKP - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- H5YACU - Rewards: 5 Plumage
- DEVCHATA
- LIVEFEVRIER22 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- TPITALIA - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 1 Gold Ticket
- MANOIRFANTOME22 - Rewards: 20 Clothing Material Box
- MERCI22 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- 4VAST7 - Rewards: 10k Gold
- QV6QVT - Rewards: 3 Passion Potion, 20 Stamina
- HELLOTP - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Parven’s Memento, 10 Maud’s Gratitude, 1 Gold Ticket
- TPRILISID - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 10 Clothing Material Box, 10 Lantern Giftbox, 1 Gold Ticket
- YFK4GA - Rewards: 5k Gold, 50 Diamonds
- KRAWATTE - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 100 Diamonds
- BYZMEX - Rewards: 5 Silk
- VY4V3S - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- JBAY7F - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- FAMGUU - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- HAPPY22 - Rewards: 222 Diamonds, 222 Stamina
- EJAG53 - Rewards: 1 Gold Ticket, 1 Silver Ticket
- PRONTOC4T4LIN4 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- AJNK9M - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- F4NT4SMITAS - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- KUAILEYUANXIAO - Rewards: 20 Maud’s Gratitude, 15 Clothing Material Box(S), 15 Lantern Giftbox(S), 5 Gold Tickets
- E664ZN - 20 Clothing Material Box
- WBQMTE - 5 Passion Potion
- EMBVTZ - Rewards: 10 Lovers Chocolate, 5 Gold Tickets
- DXYSXX - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 30 Stamina
- ZNEZ74 - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- S6RS2S - Rewards: 5 Leather
- CAISHENDAO - Rewards: 8 Gold Tickets, 188 Diamond, 1888 Gold
- Z6AV9Q - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 5 Parven’s Memento
- GUONIANHAO - Rewards: 50 Clothing Box Material S, 10 Gold Tickets
- DJR58J - Rewards: 5 Meow Organics
- 9KDISCORD - Rewards: 100 Diamonds
- Y285YD - Rewards: 30 Diamonds, 3 Silver Tickets
- UFU8YA - Rewards: 5 Wool
- FA22EB - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- YMHSBY - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- 8KDISCORD - Rewards: 100 Diamonds
- NOUVELAN2022 - Rewards: 5 Passion Potions
- T8BDM6 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- VG5VX6 - Rewards: 5,000 Gold, 5 Cuddle Potions
- CQ35HN - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamond, 5 Maud’s Gratitude, 5 Silver Tickets
- BOSQUE100 - Reward: 100 Stamina
- J4MONESTP - Reward: 2 Gold Tickets
- R83Q5Y - Rewards: 200 Diamond, 10 Maud’s Gratitude
- TEFFSV - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- QVH5C2 - Rewards: 5 Lantern Gift Box, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Cuddle Potions
- VU5R28 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- PMGBGK - Rewards: 50 Diamonds
- 7HNW64 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- HY4Y32 - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- ZQ4VED - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- VZ9J24 - Rewards: 30 Stamina, 5 Nutri Feed
- MYN8HT - Rewards: 5 Pearls
- M4NT1C0R4ES - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- TRAP0G3NES100 - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- 3BSNRF - Rewards: 20 Clothing Box Material
- G5ZW5R - Rewards: 1 Promise Potion, 5 Parven’s Memento
- 6YZ84B - Rewards: 5 Cotton
- 862CKA - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- U9372F - Rewards: 10 Gold Tickets
- HAPPY2022 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- Y3CRNM - Rewards: 200 Stamina
- R9R69W - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 3 Gold Tickets
- P3WAX5 - Rewards: 5 Gold Tickets
- RJHGZG - Rewards: 20 Stamina, 3 Mew Organics
- EKMATF - Rewards: 5 Cuddle Potions, 5 Nutri Feed, 5 Lantern Giftboxes
- TPREWIND2021 - Rewards: 300 Diamonds
- KOTIKI - Rewards: 3 Gold Tickets
- SMENKR - Rewards: 3 Silver Tickets
- HACTPOEHUE - Rewards: 10,000 Gold, 5 Maud’s Gratitude
- C4LV1TT0ES - Rewards: 100 Stamina
- CLE0PATR421 - Rewards: 2 Gold Tickets
- DWXAEC - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- EMMAXMAS21 - Rewards: 200 Diamonds
- XDNTCF - Rewards: 100 Stamina, 50 Diamonds, 5 Clothing Material Boxes, 5 Silver Tickets
- MERRYWISHES - Rewards: 5 Candy Cane, 5 Moscow Globe, five snowflakes, a lucky gold bag, 3 Gold Tickets
- HW9QCA - Rewards: five silver tickets and five cuddle potion
- REVEILLONDENOEL - Rewards: 100 diamonds, two candy cane, two Moscow globe, two eternal snowflakes, a lucky gold bag and a gold ticket
- W3GNK9 - Rewards: ten gold tickets
- EYSKWN - Rewards: five feather
- 9BWCXS - Rewards: two gold tickets
- U6HPWN - Rewards: 10,000 gold
Dress Up Time Princess codes are time-limited, so try to use them at the earliest possible opportunity. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working Dress Up Time Princess codes.
How to redeem Dress Up Time Princess codes?New to the game? Don't worry. We’ve got you covered. Here is how to redeem codes in Dress Up Time Princess:
- Open the game and click on the profile icon on the top left side of the screen
- A new window will open; now click on the others button located at the bottom
- Click on the redemption code button and enter any of the working Dress Up Time Princess codes from above
- Click on the Ok button, and the reward will pop up on your screen.
Dress Up Time Princess codes is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
