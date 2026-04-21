Dream Raiders 2: Wilds offers inoffensive RPG fun on iOS and Android

Dream Raiders 2: Wilds offers inoffensive and cutesy RPG fun

Dive into the world of Dreamlands, recruit your party and go adventuring

Hang out around the campfire and gather adorable pets called Dreamies

Over here at Pocket Gamer, it's been a fairly busy day covering upcoming and new releases. And believe it or not, we've got another one up our sleeve now with the newly released Dream Raiders 2: Wilds! Available now on iOS and Android, what's this idle RPG got to offer?

Well, if you couldn't tell at a glance, then you'll be unsurprised to learn that this is a relatively familiar but inoffensive idle RPG. Reincarnated as a fluffy creature in the world of Dreamland, you'll recruit a party of adventurers drawn from public domain characters across time and space.

With them you'll journey, do battle, camp out and generally enjoy all the wonders of Dreamland. The focus here is squarely on relaxing idle RPG fun, up to and including simple one-handed controls for when you head into battle. Suffice it to say this isn't RISK, but it's not totally hands-off either.

Raiding party

There's not much else to be said about Dream Raiders 2: Wilds that isn't directly stated on the storefront or that you can gauge from other games in the genre. Not to say that's a problem, but this is a pretty straightforward casual-cosy experience. Complete with colourful pets called Dreamies and lush landscapes to explore in your travels.

At the same time, there's a decent amount of content on offer here, from the aforementioned battles to a wide roster of characters to recruit and take on your adventures. And really, in our modern and stress-filled world, I'm certain there's a place for those like Dream Raiders 2, which you can find on iOS and Android, available now.

Looking for slightly more challenging or traditional RPGs? Not picky about adventures in either worlds of fantasy or science fiction? Then check out our list of the best RPGs on Android and find out what our favourite selections in the genre are!