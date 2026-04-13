Interview: Dragonheir: Silent Gods talk new Hymn of Chess and Blade update

The mystery of... chess fencing?

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is expanding its offering with a new auto-chess mode

Not to mention the launch of their latest collab with cult-classic strategy RPG Heroes of Might & Magic

We got the chance to put our questions to the team at Dragonheir about the update

With its latest update having arrived in the form of Hymn of Chess and Blade, Dragonheir: Silent Gods is once more adding a swathe of new content. Not least being its own auto-chess mode and the debut of a brand-new crossover with the classic fantasy strategy title Heroes of Might & Magic III.

We got the chance to put our questions to the folks at Dragonheir: Silent Gods and get an overview of what they had to say, and more details about this newest update!

This update is our most ambitious and content-packed release since launch, headlined by the new season Hymn of Chess and Blade that launched April 7th, with all servers syncing into the season at the same time to eliminate long-standing progress gaps across realms.

Highlights include 20 new Legendary Heroes, 14 Mythic Artifacts, new equipment sets, and the new Batwing Familiar; the server-wide three-lane competitive mode Crown Contest; our breakthrough auto-chess gameplay Magic Chess with standalone PvE/PvP and permanent Legacy Coffer progression; the limited-time Anniversary Celebration Server with exclusive lifetime rewards; and the highly anticipated Heroes of Might & Magic III crossover available to all players globally.

We chose Heroes of Might & Magic III because it is one of the most influential and beloved classic strategy-RPGs in history. Its tactical depth, nostalgic fantasy charm, and strategic core align perfectly with Dragonheir’s design DNA. This collaboration is a sincere tribute to the golden age of fantasy strategy, merging timeless classic elements with our modern gameplay.

Our Heroes of Might & Magic III × Dragonheir: Silent Gods crossover officially launches globally on April 7 as the centrepiece of the new season, accessible to all players on all servers, not just the Celebration Server.

We’ve created a story-driven exclusive mode Journey to Antagarich, where players adventure alongside iconic hero Gelu, confront the necromancer Sandro, and quest for the legendary Angelic Alliance artifact. The crossover brings two permanent, event-only rewards: the free Mythic Familiar Master Genie for completing core exploration chapters, and the iconic Angelic Alliance Mythic Artifact available via the limited-time Light of Order event with a guaranteed drop within 200 pulls.

You’re referring to our major “Reborn” relaunch on 17th July 2025. We designed this revitalised experience to be more sustainable and long-lasting for our community, while rewarding players with the most generous in-game benefits we have ever offered.

The results have been exceptional. It has successfully brought back lapsed players who appreciate the fairer, more approachable experience, while drawing in a large number of new players with its streamlined, engaging design. The refreshed version has resonated extremely well with both new and returning commanders worldwide.

Dragonheir holds an official license for Dungeons & Dragons, which anchors our design philosophy in the authentic traditions of classic high fantasy. We embrace D&D’s core tenets that define this legendary universe.

These principles shape every aspect of our game, from hero customisation and faction dynamics to spellcasting systems and strategic combat mechanics, creating an experience that honours tabletop RPG roots while delivering modern accessibility. Classic fantasy serves as the soul of Dragonheir, guiding us to craft a world where exploration feels boundless, choices carry weight, and adventure rewards both strategy and imagination.

Follow the Beginner Season Event Calendar to complete Fey Meander Speedrunning, Dungeon Speedrunning and Season Journey missions in order to maximise free rewards during the early season.

For the new Magic Chess mode, focusing on activating complete School and Class bonds will give you a far bigger edge than just chasing high-star units alone. Also, the stat bonuses from the Legacy Coffer are permanent across seasons, and you can reset one School each season for a full material refund, so feel free to test different setups freely.

For returning and new players, the Anniversary Celebration Server offers stacked milestone rewards and exclusive check-in bonuses that let you build a competitive roster much faster than on regular servers, so taking advantage of those limited perks goes a long way.

To our veteran players who have walked alongside Dragonheir since launch: Thank you. Your feedback and passion have shaped every part of our world. This anniversary update is our tribute to you. We will keep listening, improving, and delivering experiences worthy of your trust.

To all new travellers joining Adenthia for the first time: Welcome. This is the perfect moment to begin your adventure. The Celebration Server offers a rewarding, low-pressure start; Magic Chess brings accessible yet deep strategy; and the HoMM III crossover delivers instant classic fantasy charm.

We look forward to forging legends together in Hymn of Chess and Blade.