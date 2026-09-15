The Red Cathedral brings the critically acclaimed board game to mobile

Work as engineers on the iconic St Basil's Cathedral and work to bring it together

Gather resources, favour and prestige as you work to complete your claimed section

For many of us, a board game night means hours spent on Monopoly or Cluedo, and all the fun (or lack thereof) that entails. But the world of Euro board games offers some incredible levels of complexity and strategy, and the latest to make the jump to mobile is The Red Cathedral on November 11th!

The Red Cathedral has you and your friends play as engineers working on the iconic St Basil's Cathedral (the one people always mistake for the Kremlin), and working to finish it before your fellow players. You'll need to balance out acquiring resources, gaining favours from the guilds and also actually supervising construction, with the game lasting until one player's claimed section is completed.

Head into the Red Cathedral

I always find that it's a very welcome thing when Euro board games come to any digital platform, since it takes a lot of the work out of actually learning the rules. And, as mentioned above, they tend to be a lot more engaging than many of the classic tabletop go-tos that we have in Britain and America.

The Red Cathedral is also critically acclaimed both for the strength of its gameplay and design, with rules that are actually easier to learn than might be expected (at least for a Euro board game), and a surprising depth of strategy that gives it a high replay value.

Set to arrive in November, The Red Cathedral will retail for $6.99 and also offers a competitive 20% launch discount for the first two weeks of release. Not a bad way to get you and your friends together for some particularly cerebral board game fun.

In the meantime, though, if you want to hone your own personal skills, there are plenty more options out there. Why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android for some of our favourite picks?