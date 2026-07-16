Chasing Kaleidorider gives us an early glimpse of gameplay in its playtest

Chasing Kaleidorider, the upcoming romantic RPG, has kicked off its playtest

The test will allow you to play through the first three arcs of the game

Not to mention letting you get to grips with the fast-paced, motorcycle-themed combat

Those of you looking for a new, high-octane take on the dokidoki genre will be excited to learn that one of the more interesting releases, Chasing Kaleidorider, has just launched its first playtest! Set to give lucky players a chance to get to grips with a large swathe of content, it's one of the clearest looks at the game we've had so far.

Chasing Kaleidorider is set in the near-future city of Terminus, where your hapless hero is tasked with guiding the titular Kaleidoriders in fighting monsters from beyond. And yes, the rider's name isn't just for show as all these girls take to the field atop their own personalised motorcycles.

Dress for the slide, not the ride

Naturally, given this is a romance-adjacent RPG, you won't just be fighting these nasty monsters either. In between missions, you can bond with your choice of rider, take them on dates to romantic hotspots and forge a lasting... friendship?

It's definitely one of the more unusual concepts for a game I've heard. But then I'm probably not the target audience. Still, if you're able to get in and give it a go, this playtest is set to offer plenty of content to sink your teeth into. Three main chapters of the game can be played through, alongside exclusive boss and character banners.

All pretty solid, and a good reason to check in if you're at all curious! Even if I'm not altogether sure about promoting the enhanced drop rates for a game that's not even fully out yet.

Still, if you want to see what kind of competition Chasing Kaleidorider will have at launch, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android, where we've ranked some of our favourite picks that you can play right now!