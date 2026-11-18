Dragon Ruins II, the sequel to the hit retro dungeon crawler, is now in pre-registration

Explore the depths, hunt the dragon, take on quests, upgrade and upskill

Experience classic, brutal, dungeon-crawling like the 80s and 90s had

Nowadays, the quintessential fun of a dungeon crawl is virtually unknown to the younger generation. What happened to the times when starving to death or getting lost forever was a very real occupational hazard for adventurers?! Well, that's what Dragon Ruins II seeks to recapture as it opens pre-registration on Android.

As the sequel to the original Dragon Ruins, in Dragon Ruins II you'll return to the capital city of Isigwere, taking on quests from its inhabitants as you venture deeper into the dungeon. All with the ultimate aim of slaying the dragon that lurks therein and becoming the much-vaunted Legendary Hero.

The first rule of the dungeon is that there are no rules

At its core, Dragon Ruins is the purest essence of a dungeon crawler. But that doesn't mean it's lacking in content, with over 21 classes to pick from, a huge variety of quests, equipment, upgrades, treasure and, of course, monsters to be slain!

It also expands on the original with new environments and monster records, allowing you to look back on those that you've slain. Having played the original Dragon Ruins myself, I can tell you it's not for the faint of heart, but if you're feeling brave, it can offer an adventure on the level of even the more visually flashy RPGs out there.

Finally, I find it interesting to see Kemco tackling publishing an indie title like this, as it's very different from their usual releases. Here's hoping Kemco will continue to expand its fantasy offerings with more like Graverobber Foundation's Dragon Ruins II!

In the meantime, if you want to see what other fantasy adventures there are to have on mobile, then you're in luck. Just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android, and you'll find some great releases you can play right now!