Dragon Prana is a pixel-art retro RPG from KEMCO that's out now on iOS and Android

KEMCO has announced the official launch of Dragon Prana, its pixel art RPG on iOS and Android devices. Featuring a heroic tale of epic proportions and lots of nostalgia, the premium title takes players back to the good ol' days of RPGs - it also brings back that exhilarating feeling of going on a noble quest to save the world.

Dragon Prana features more than 20 classes for players to tinker around with even during battle. Classes can be switched in combat to allow players to adapt to different combat situations. Character boards can be unlocked to boost stats and unleash passive skills - plus, players can strategise the best formations in battle to maximise damage and survivability.

The game also features different challenges players can take on to earn bountiful rewards. There are different conditions to clear to score in-game goodies as well.

If you're eager to give the game a go, Dragon Prana is now available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium game that costs $5.99 a pop or your local equivalent on Google Play, with a freemium edition also available in selected regions (this version contains ads). As for iOS users, the game costs $4.99 a pop.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the gameplay, visuals, and narrative of the game. You can visit the official website as well for more info.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best RPGs for Android phones and tablets?