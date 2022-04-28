5 new mobile games to try this week - April 28, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
We'll Always Have Paris
This short-but-sweet point-and-click adventure on mobile takes players through an emotional journey that deals with issues on mental health and the timelessness of love. Players witness the story of Simon Smith and his wife Claire in a visual novel style. As Claire slowly loses her memory, Simon has to grapple with the consequences.
The narrative game features minimalistic visuals that go hand-in-hand with the quiet but impactful theme of the game. It's also meant to be played in one go for the ultimate emotional effect.
2
Chromatic Souls: AFK Raid
Com2uS' latest title is a party-based idle RPG with strategic elements set in a vast fantasy world. Players will need to hone their tactical skills as they fight epic bosses, challenge Mythril Mines and see if they've got what it takes to succeed in the Adventurer League in exchange for cool in-game goodies.
The game also features AFK progression that rewards players with loot even when they're logged off. There are four unique classes to choose from, with exciting global competitions that will put players' Knight, Mage, Rogue or Druid to the test. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.
3
Monobot
This atmospheric 2D puzzle platformer places you into the shoes of Mono, as you awake to find yourself on a journey of solitude throughout a hostile land. The world of this physics-based title is pretty bleak, so it's up to you to uncover the secrets of the dystopia around you while solving puzzles along the way.
The unfortunate fate of humanity is eventually revealed to you, and you'll have to face the killer bots around you all by your lonesome. Thankfully, you can upgrade different enhancements to boost your survivability and solve specific puzzles as you progress through the game.
4
Echoes of Mana
Square Enix's new RPG immerses players into the hit Mana series using past characters as fan service. However, even newcomers to the franchise will find plenty to love in the action RPG as they tap and swipe away on the battlefield against fearsome foes and alongside co-op players.
The game also features an all-new narrative where both old and new characters collide. Fan-fave heroes include Sumo (VA: Hiro Shimono), Amanda (VA: Miyuki Sawashiro), Dark Lord (VA: Kazuyuki Okitsu), Julius (VA: Koki Uchiyama), Randi (VA: Kensho Ono) and more.
5
Dragon Prana
There's just something about pixel-art RPGs that really brings back the nostalgia of the good ol' days of gaming, and with Dragon Prana, it does so much more than that. The JRPG features an epic quest to save the world along with rewarding challenges for players to tinker around with as they embark on their exhilarating adventure.
The retro title also boasts more than 20 classes that players can switch around, as well as deep skill boards that can be unlocked for special stats and abilities. The turn-based battles let players strategise the right formations to beat their foes in a jiffy.
