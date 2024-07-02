Dragon Pow teams up with hit anime Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid for new collab event

Recruit two new dragons to help you

Dragon Pow is set to hold a new collab with hit anime and manga series Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid

It'll feature two well-known characters: Tohru and Kanna

You'll get to explore a whole new area, gain special rewards and more

Bullet hell game Dragon Pow is set to team up with another hit dragonic (dracoid, draconic?) series with Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid. The collab will include two new dragons for you to recruit and fight alongside, and new levels for you to explore themed after the series.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, which has been running for over a decade, is a manga about Miss Kobayashi and her Dragon Maid. Alright, jokes aside; it deals with average office worker Kobayashi, who one day drunkenly helps save the life of a dragon that hopped to our world from another dimension. Kobayashi wakes up to find the dragon having taken on human form as Tohru and pledges their service to Kobayashi in thanks.

You'll be able to recruit Tohru and another dragon, Kanna, as your allies as you explore the Krosland continent. There's also the new Maid-Café mode that lets you manage your own maid cafe in order to earn game tokens and battle pass experience.

There's a whole lot more to see as well, with the Dragon Maid collab set to kick off on July 4th, be sure to check in on Dragon Pow!

It's interesting to see Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid in the limelight once again, and even more so to find out it's been running for over a decade. But this cutesy slice-of-life series clearly has longevity on its side, and fans of Dragon Pow will surely welcome the new rewards this collab brings to the table.

