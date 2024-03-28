Dragon Pow lets you ride dragons and evolve them into maidens across a frantic bullet hell shooter, now open for pre-registration

Devour foes and evolve your dragons

Dive into all the frenetic fun of Dragon Pow as it enters its official pre-registration phase, letting you get first dibs on the shooter-slash-RPG as soon as it launches. After a successful open beta, Boltray Games is now bringing its colourful and fast-paced bullet hell title to the global market with special in-game goodies you can score when you sign up.

During the pre-registration for Dragon Pow, you can take part in the special Share event where a $400 Amazon gift card will be up for grabs for the lucky winner. Essentially, the beautifully animated title lets you ride different dragons across the skies to take down your foes and devour them to evolve and grow. You can even train your dragons until they evolve into dragon maidens, all ready to fight by your side.

Based on the trailer alone, it does seem like you'll need to keep your reflexes at the top of their game across lovely visuals - you might even need to devour a giant penguin to boost your strength as a dragon knight (because why not, right?).

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Dragon Pow on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.