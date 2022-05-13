Dragon City celebrates ten years of service with live ops and community-requested features

Socialpoint is celebrating ten epic years of Dragon City with a fresh island expansion, new dragon ranks, an elite battle pass and so much more. The studio's flagship title is thanking fans for their loyal support throughout the decade with community-requested features, which include community initiatives with influencers such as MrBeast and more.

Dragon City features over 1,600 unique dragons that players can breed and battle across 220 countries and 12 languages. The game itself boasts 450 million downloads and more than a whopping 20 million followers to date.

In the next two months, players can expect a new dragon element, new rank systems, new hatchery slots, narratives that revolve around the game's birthday, as well as tons of live ops events.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Dragon City lets you build your own habitat on floating islands and establish farms and buildings to your liking. You can collect, breed, feed and evolve dragons, then train them to fight on your way to the top of the charts as the best Dragon Master in the world.

If you're eager to join in on all the festivities during the 10th-year anniversary, you can download Dragon City on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to know more details about the anniversary, or visit the official website for more info on the game. You can join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments as well.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 10 best simulation games for Android?