Dragon City hosting crossover event with the world famous TV series The Walking Dead

Socialpoint announced today that they will be hosting a crossover in their town-builder/strategy-game combo Dragon City with the legendary AMC television series The Walking Dead. This eight-week long experience will run from September 12th to November 6th, and will bring with it a new VIP Family featuring 6 new playable dragons.

All six of these new dragons will be based upon characters from the TV show, even sporting some designs that will be familiar to anyone who loves The Walking Dead. For example, one of these new dragons is adorned with a fur-collared brown jacket, a shorter head of hair, and dual-wielding a gun and machete combo. This is, of course, the dragon based on the show’s protagonist Rick Grimes.

You can also anticipate a dragon based on Daryl, the crossbow-wielding legend, as well as Carol with her knife and bow, Michonne with her iconic katana, and even the villain-turned-hero Neegan with his recognizable leather jacket and barbed-wire baseball bat.

Admittedly, it’s quite interesting to see Dragon City, which has quite a child-friendly and cartoony vibe, team up with a dark series like The Walking Dead. Even excluding the gory and grimy comic book series the TV show is based on, the AMC original does not shy away from the blood and guts that comes with a zombie apocalypse, so it will be interesting to see how these aesthetics clash with one another.

Regardless, fans of Dragon City or The Walking Dead will be quite happy to see all their favourites recognized in a new way, and will even be able to use these new units to compete in epic battles!

If you’d like to try and collect these new units yourself and throw them out into the competitive battlefield, you can download Dragon City for free right now at either of the links below! In the meantime, you can check out the official website for more information on the upcoming event.