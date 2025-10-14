Parties of Speech brings chaotic wordplay and group storytelling to Android

The classic fill-in-the-blanks idea gets a multiplayer makeover

Modern spin on fill-in-the-blanks storytelling

Solo or up to 12 players can hop in for multiplayer action

Features custom story creation and multiple chaotic party modes

Turns out, you can still get a good laugh out of a blank space. Parties of Speech, now live on Google Play, revives that old-school fill-in-the-blanks silliness with a twist of modern multiplayer mischief. Think of it as a word game and social experiment rolled into one for the kind of friends who can’t resist one-upping each other’s bad puns.

Parties of Speech is playable solo, but where’s the fun if there is no party? Up to twelve people join a lobby, throw random words into the mix, and watch the story that emerges, which is usually something halfway between genius and gibberish. Once everyone’s done, the collective nonsense is stitched into one gloriously unhinged story. The results are often too funny not to share.

Modes vary, but the concept’s consistent chaos. In All Play, everyone submits answers and votes on the best ones. In Round Picker, a single player holds all the power, choosing which responses make the final cut. Either way, no two stories ever come out the same and that’s exactly the point. This list of the top multiplayer games on Android also features some interesting ones to try with your buddies!

There’s also a create-your-own mode if you fancy yourself the next Mad Libs auteur. You get ten custom stories per month for free, or unlimited with Premium. Ads are optional; you can watch them to unlock more stories or skip them entirely if you’re just here for the words. It’s surprisingly generous for a free game, so make the most of it.

Parties of Speech sounds like the thing you’d pull out during a lull in conversation and somehow everyone’s hooked onto it. It’s the kind of group chaos that reminds you why wordplay never goes out of style. You can get your hands on Parties of Speech using the link below. There’s no word on an iOS launch as of yet.