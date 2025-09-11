Doogee U11 Tablet review - “A budget-friendly tablet for casual gaming”

The Doogee U11 tablet comes in a slim white cardboard box. Upon opening it, you'll find the U11 as well as a wall charger, charging cord, instruction manual, and card removal needle. The device itself is somewhat compact with an 11-inch screen. As you might have gathered from that standard opening, there’s nothing flashy about the U11. It's a simple, affordable tablet that doesn't try to pretend to be something it’s not.
This Android tablet features a power button along the top edge. Volume controls can be found on the upper right side. On the back of the device, you’ll find the lens of the 13MP main camera. There's also a front 5MP camera.
Built for productivity and multitasking, Doogee’s new Android tablet features split-screen functionality, allowing you to browse the web while viewing media. Further, it comes with WPS Office 17.4 pre-installed, a document management suite that’s often used on PC.
I experienced graphical issues with both of the above, as well as with Destiny Rising. Clearly, the U11 is built as a multi-use entry-level tablet, so if you're looking for a device for playing action and anything graphically intensive, you’ll want to give this a pass.
However, if you're more interested in 2D or low-poly graphics games, then the U11 should do you just fine. Considering its $179.99 price tag, it's not surprising that you won’t be running anything at its highest settings. But anything like Vampire’s Fall 2, Grimvalor, and Tiny Robots runs without any issue. FMV games like Bloodshore and Mia and the Dragon Princess also run well on this device.
This tablet is compatible with Steam Link. Unlike native graphics-heavy games, the U11 streams most PC games perform well since it’s your PC that’s doing most of the lifting. The only difference I noticed while playing Atomic Heart, Road to Empress, and Dead Space 2 via Steam Link was that the environments are a bit less vibrant on the tablet screen versus my laptop monitor.
The Doogee U11 is a compact, low-cost tablet that’s a great choice for those looking to play casual games or just stream PC and console games through apps like Steam Link. However, if you are looking for a budget-friendly tablet that smoothly runs graphically intensive stuff like Alien Isolation or Love and Deepspace, the U11 is not for you. However, if you need a new tablet for multitasking and playing more casual games, then this inexpensive little device may suit your needs. Currently the Doogee U11 is available at 46 percent off on Amazon when you use the code 23CKOPTL