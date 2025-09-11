Doogee U11 Tablet review - “A budget-friendly tablet for casual gaming”

Can’t run anything that's graphics-intensive

Great for streaming games

Compact and inexpensive

The Doogee U11 tablet comes in a slim white cardboard box. Upon opening it, you'll find the U11 as well as a wall charger, charging cord, instruction manual, and card removal needle. The device itself is somewhat compact with an 11-inch screen. As you might have gathered from that standard opening, there’s nothing flashy about the U11. It's a simple, affordable tablet that doesn't try to pretend to be something it’s not.

The Doogee U11 Comes in Black, Grey, and Blue

Available in black, grey, and blue, the U11 runs on the Android 16 operating system, though there is also a version running on OS 15 available. That's a VIP edition, which includes a case, keyboard, and stylus, and is available via the official Doogee website. This lightweight device measures just 7.9mm in thickness. While it doesn't feel quite as sturdy as I would like, it holds up surprisingly well to typical amounts of pressure.

This Android tablet features a power button along the top edge. Volume controls can be found on the upper right side. On the back of the device, you’ll find the lens of the 13MP main camera. There's also a front 5MP camera.

Built for productivity and multitasking, Doogee’s new Android tablet features split-screen functionality, allowing you to browse the web while viewing media. Further, it comes with WPS Office 17.4 pre-installed, a document management suite that’s often used on PC.

The Doogee U11 Doesn't Run Graphics-intensive Games Well

The Doogee U11 isn't your best bet if you're looking to play graphics-heavy games like Love and Deepspace or DMC: Peak of Combat. While they run, you’ll experience some annoying lag, and the graphics won’t look their best.

I experienced graphical issues with both of the above, as well as with Destiny Rising. Clearly, the U11 is built as a multi-use entry-level tablet, so if you're looking for a device for playing action and anything graphically intensive, you’ll want to give this a pass.

However, if you're more interested in 2D or low-poly graphics games, then the U11 should do you just fine. Considering its $179.99 price tag, it's not surprising that you won’t be running anything at its highest settings. But anything like Vampire’s Fall 2, Grimvalor, and Tiny Robots runs without any issue. FMV games like Bloodshore and Mia and the Dragon Princess also run well on this device.

Stream Games and Media with the Doogee U11

While the U11 clearly wasn't designed with hardcore gaming in mind, it is great for streaming thanks to the ultra-clear IPS display. The Smart PA Dual Speaker pairs with the panoramic acoustic system to offer extremely crisp and clear audio.

This tablet is compatible with Steam Link. Unlike native graphics-heavy games, the U11 streams most PC games perform well since it’s your PC that’s doing most of the lifting. The only difference I noticed while playing Atomic Heart, Road to Empress, and Dead Space 2 via Steam Link was that the environments are a bit less vibrant on the tablet screen versus my laptop monitor.

The Doogee U11 is a compact, low-cost tablet that’s a great choice for those looking to play casual games or just stream PC and console games through apps like Steam Link. However, if you are looking for a budget-friendly tablet that smoothly runs graphically intensive stuff like Alien Isolation or Love and Deepspace, the U11 is not for you. However, if you need a new tablet for multitasking and playing more casual games, then this inexpensive little device may suit your needs. Currently the Doogee U11 is available at 46 percent off on Amazon when you use the code 23CKOPTL